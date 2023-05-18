World Play League Raises Pre-Seed Funding to Revolutionize Web3 Gaming
Community-owned game publishing platform attracts strategic investment to fuel growthMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- World Play League (WPL) Inc., a community owned game publishing platform, has announced the successful completion of its pre-seed funding round, with backing from Genesis Vault Capital.
WPL offers a groundbreaking product that revolutionizes the way gamers and gaming studios interact in the Web3 space. For gamers, WPL provides an unprecedented level of engagement and ownership in their favorite games, opening a new world of opportunities to influence game development and direction. This not only enhances the gaming experience, but also allows gamers to feel more connected to the games they are passionate about.
For gaming studios, WPL offers a robust SDK that simplifies the process of publishing Web3 games. This toolset is designed to expedite user acquisition, streamline in-game economies, and foster community engagement, all of which contribute to a thriving game ecosystem. The convergence of these features makes WPL a game-changer in the rapidly evolving world of Web3 gaming.
"We are thrilled to have the support of Genesis Vault Capital in our quest to redefine Web3 game publishing structure while creating a novel digital gaming league," said Peter Tomala, Founder, and CEO of World Play League. "As we continue to scale, we aim to revolutionize the gaming industry by uniting players from all around the world in competitions, fostering community building and pioneering a fresh social experience."
Web3 gaming represents an unprecedented opportunity to introduce blockchain technology to the next billion users, effectively bypassing the technical complexities that have traditionally impeded mainstream adoption. Unlike conventional blockchain interfaces, WPL’s platform conceals complexities such as wallets, private keys, and technical jargon, presenting users with a familiar and engaging gaming experience. This seamless integration of blockchain technology within the gaming environment enables a level of participation that was previously unimaginable.
"The brilliance of WPL lies in its tokenomics design, which fosters a symbiotic ecosystem for gamers and gaming studios. This model of incentivization not only propels engagement but also acts as a powerful magnet for on-boarding users, effectively democratizing blockchain technology. We are deeply inspired by WPL's vision and are excited to partner in their journey to reshape the gaming landscape." said Vj Anma, General Partner at Genesis Vault Capital.
WPL is currently in an exclusive alpha stage, collaborating with a select few pioneering gaming studios to optimize its platform. This phase offers an unparalleled opportunity for progressive gaming studios keen on shaping the future of Web3 gaming. Studios interested in journeying into this evolving landscape are encouraged to reach out for more information.
About World Play League:
World Play League (WPL) is a community-owned game publishing platform that is revolutionizing the Web3 gaming space. WPL offers gamers unique engagement and ownership opportunities in their favorite games, while providing game studios with a robust SDK for efficient Web3 game publishing and accelerated user acquisition. As a trailblazer in the gaming industry, WPL is dedicated to creating a thriving game ecosystem and establishing a next-generation game league for players.
About Genesis Vault Capital:
Genesis Vault Capital (GVC) is a pioneering digital asset fund that combines the best of venture capital and hedge fund strategies to optimize risk-managed returns. Through its Web3 Venture Studio, GVC identifies, funds, and guides exceptional blockchain projects in critical areas such as tokenomics design and legal structuring.
