Madison Adventure Tours Brings eBike Tours to Downtown Madison
Madison Adventure Tours, a new eBike tour experience, founded by Madison locals Garret and Jade Olsen, is excited to announce the launch of its guided tours.
We believe that Madison is a truly special place, and we hope to highlight all of the places, people, and culture that make it special”MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Madison Adventure Tours, a new eBike tour experience, founded by Madison locals and eBike enthusiasts Garret and Jade Olsen, is excited to announce its official launch and the start of its guided tours of downtown Madison.
Madison Adventure Tours offers an unforgettable experience that takes riders through the city's vibrant neighborhoods, past iconic landmarks, and along the beautiful shores of Madison's lakes. These guided tours provide an opportunity for adventurers to discover something new about themselves, the world around them, and the city of Madison.
"We believe that Madison is a truly special place, and we hope to highlight all of the places, people, and culture that make it special," said Garret Olsen, co-founder of Madison Adventure Tours. "We are also working with our local biking community to advocate for bike-friendly policies in our community."
Madison Adventure Tours offers two daily tours at 10 AM and 1 PM, each lasting approximately 2 hours. The tours start May 15th and are available to book now on the company's website at madisonadventuretours.com.
"We love to bring people together for new experiences and we enjoy meeting people of all different backgrounds," said Jade Olsen, co-founder of Madison Adventure Tours. "Our tours are a fun and unique way to explore the city,whether you’re a local or visiting for the first time."
Madison Adventure Tours is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all riders. All tours are led by experienced local guides and include top-of-the-line eBikes that are regularly maintained and sanitized.
For more information on Madison Adventure Tours, visit madisonadventuretours.com or contact Garret and Jade Olsen at info@madisonadventuretours.com.
