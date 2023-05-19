Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,161 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,042 in the last 365 days.

Madison Adventure Tours Brings eBike Tours to Downtown Madison

eBike Tour Company

Madison Adventure Tours Logo

ebike tours in Madison

Madison Adventure Tours makes a stop at the iconic Camp Randall Stadium

UW Madison campus tours

Madison Adventure Tours on the UW-Madison Campus

Madison Adventure Tours, a new eBike tour experience, founded by Madison locals Garret and Jade Olsen, is excited to announce the launch of its guided tours.

We believe that Madison is a truly special place, and we hope to highlight all of the places, people, and culture that make it special”
— Garret Olsen
MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Madison Adventure Tours, a new eBike tour experience, founded by Madison locals and eBike enthusiasts Garret and Jade Olsen, is excited to announce its official launch and the start of its guided tours of downtown Madison.

Madison Adventure Tours offers an unforgettable experience that takes riders through the city's vibrant neighborhoods, past iconic landmarks, and along the beautiful shores of Madison's lakes. These guided tours provide an opportunity for adventurers to discover something new about themselves, the world around them, and the city of Madison.

"We believe that Madison is a truly special place, and we hope to highlight all of the places, people, and culture that make it special," said Garret Olsen, co-founder of Madison Adventure Tours. "We are also working with our local biking community to advocate for bike-friendly policies in our community."

Madison Adventure Tours offers two daily tours at 10 AM and 1 PM, each lasting approximately 2 hours. The tours start May 15th and are available to book now on the company's website at madisonadventuretours.com.

"We love to bring people together for new experiences and we enjoy meeting people of all different backgrounds," said Jade Olsen, co-founder of Madison Adventure Tours. "Our tours are a fun and unique way to explore the city,whether you’re a local or visiting for the first time."

Madison Adventure Tours is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all riders. All tours are led by experienced local guides and include top-of-the-line eBikes that are regularly maintained and sanitized.

For more information on Madison Adventure Tours, visit madisonadventuretours.com or contact Garret and Jade Olsen at info@madisonadventuretours.com.

Contact:

Garret and Jade Olsen
Madison Adventure Tours
info@madisonadventuretours.com
608-205-8806

Garret Olsen
Madison Adventure Tours
+1 608-290-7513
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Madison Adventure Tours Brings eBike Tours to Downtown Madison

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more