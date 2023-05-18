Launch Kits' New Website Model Revolutionizing Home Service Businesses

Launch Kits Logo Launch Kits Home Service Sample Roofer Website

Launch Kits relies on a portfolio of custom-built, in-house website templates that have been optimized to rank well with search engines and look great online.

We focus on websites for service businesses – like plumbers, contractors, window washers, etc. – because we know what works for their industry.” — Justin Rule, CEO and Founder of Launch Kits

COLUMBIA, PA, USA, May 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Launch Kits , a website developer for service businesses, is transforming how home service businesses get websites, with affordable, rapidly built websites (in just 5 days) and the fast, responsive support that business owners need.With more than 700 websites built and launched for home service businesses and budding entrepreneurs, Launch Kits’ unique templated-based website-building model makes getting a perfect website for service businesses easier and more cost-effective than ever.“Most service business owners don’t have the time or energy to learn and DIY their own website, but they also don’t really need an $8,000 custom website from a local marketing agency,” said Launch Kits founder Justin Rule. “For as little as $900 and a phone call, we can build them a great website that’s optimized to help their business get found and generate leads online, with tried-and-true tactics that have worked for hundreds of our clients. And, we provide unlimited ongoing support for just about anything they might need, with a team right here in our offices answering phone calls and emails personally.”Launch Kits relies on a portfolio of custom-built, in-house website templates that have been optimized over years of experience with service businesses to rank well with search engines, convert visitors into customer leads, and make small businesses look great. Their approach bridges the gap between the cheapest do-it-yourself website-building tools like Wix or Squarespace and expensive, fully custom websites from traditional web agencies, without sacrificing on quality.Launch Kits’ website templates are customized for each client, with branding and copywriting done in-house, and they’re optimized to be fast and responsive, including on mobile. Every Launch Kits also comes with free data analytics setup, an optimized Google Business Profile (key to getting found online in today’s ecosystem), high-speed hosting, an SSL security certificate, and unlimited support for future website changes whenever they arise.“We focus on websites for service businesses – like plumbers , contractors, window washers, etc. – because we know what works for this industry. We’ve refined our templates to be perfect for these verticals, helping business owners stand out with marketing and SEO best practices, but also websites that convert visitors into leads, and ultimately more sales,” said Rule.To learn more and see Launch Kits’ packages, visit www.LaunchKits.com , email hello@launchkits.com, or call (717) 537-1311.

What a Launch Kit Includes