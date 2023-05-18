Cognota & Bluewater Learning Announce Partnership to Provide Cutting-Edge LearnOps Solutions to Organizations Worldwide

Cognota®, leading provider of LearnOps software, partners with Bluewater Learning, a leader in learning and talent technology consulting and support services.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognota, the first and only LearnOps platform, has teamed up with Bluewater Learning, an award-winning provider of learning technology and services. Together, they will offer comprehensive solutions that combine the latest learning operations technology with best-in-class human capital management services.

The partnership between these two industry market leaders will provide organizations with a range of products and services, including learning operations software, learning strategy consulting, custom content development, learning management system implementation, Managed LMS services, and ongoing support and maintenance.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Bluewater Learning" said Ryan Austin, CEO of Cognota. "Their expertise in learning technology and services, combined with our knowledge of learning operations technology, will enable us to jointly support corporate L&D teams looking to improve operations and deliver business impact."

"We're excited to be working with Cognota and offering their award-winning software to our customers" said Chris Bond, CEO of Bluewater Learning "Their cutting-edge platform is a perfect complement to our services, and we look forward to innovating together on the new LearnOps category ."



This partnership marks a significant step forward for both companies and reinforces their commitment to providing the highest quality learning solutions to organizations of all sizes and industries worldwide.

For more information about the partnership between Cognota and Bluewater Learning, please visit their websites at cognota.com and bluewaterlearning.com.

About Cognota:

Cognota® (formerly Synapse) is the first and only LearnOps® platform for corporate Learning and Development teams. Our award-winning software streamlines L&D processes such as training intake, project and capacity planning, and content design, allowing learning teams to work more efficiently and effectively while providing access to much-needed data and insights about their operations. This first-of-its-kind software allows customers to get better visibility into the training needs of their businesses and consolidate disparate tools they are using so they can make better, more strategic decisions about L&D investments and measure impact.

If you’re interested in a partnership with Cognota, or licensing the LearnOps® trademark, contact partners@cognota.com.

URL: https://cognota.com/

Phone: 1 800-341-2823

Email: info@cognota.com

HQ Address: 199 Bay Street #4000, Toronto, Ontario M5L 1A9, Canada

About Bluewater Learning:

Bluewater transforms our employees' lives by serving you and engaging yours. We develop relationships, not transactions; focus on impact, not tools, and have flexible, not one-size-fits-all, solutions.

We create clients for life by helping them change the way they leverage learning and talent technology. That all starts with our people.

If you use technology to Recruit, Engage or Develop your people, then Bluewater has incredible client stories to share with you.

URL: https://www.bluewaterlearning.com/

Email: globalsales@bluewaterlearning.com

HQ Address: 6201 West Plano Parkway, Suite 125, Plano, Texas