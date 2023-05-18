Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,862 in the last 365 days.

FWC announces 2023 Lionfish Challenge presented by Zookeeper

Everyone’s favorite event of the year is back! The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is excited to announce the 2023 Lionfish Challenge, sponsored by Zookeeper. As a Florida-based lionfish hunting gear and apparel outfitter, the Zookeeper team is aware of the negative impacts lionfish have caused and want to support the organizations and divers working to fight the lionfish invasion. This year’s tournament shirt was custom-designed and printed by Zookeeper and will be awarded to participants who reach the first prize tier.

The Lionfish Challenge is a free summer-long lionfish tournament open to recreational and commercial competitors of all ages around the state of Florida. There’ been an astounding number of lionfish removed as part of this challenge – more than 165,000. As we kick off the eighth year of the Lionfish Challenge, our goal remains the same: remove as many lionfish as we can in just four months. Are you up for the Challenge?

Tournament details:

Timeline: June 1 to Oct. 1. 

Categories: Participants will compete in either the commercial or the recreational division with grand prizes to the top competitors in each division.

 Military prize: We will be awarding an additional grand prize to the top Active Military/Veteran competitor. The FWC is honored to offer this new prize category for the 2023 Lionfish Challenge.

Prizes will be awarded in tiers as follows:

  • Tier 1- Harvest 25 lionfish (recreational category) or 50 pounds of lionfish (commercial category).
  • Tier 2- Harvest 75 lionfish (recreational category) or 250 pounds of lionfish (commercial category).
  • Tier 3- Harvest 250 lionfish (recreational category) or 500 pounds of lionfish (commercial category).
  • Tier 4- Harvest 500 lionfish (recreational category) or 1,000 pounds of lionfish (commercial category).

To read the full tournament rules and register, visit  FWCreefrangers.com/lionfish-challenge.

Keep up with the challenge on our Facebook page: Facebook.com/fwcreefrangers.

Check out Zookeeper’s website at Lionfishzk.com.

You just read:

FWC announces 2023 Lionfish Challenge presented by Zookeeper

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more