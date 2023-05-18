5G Security Market May See Robust Growth By 2030 | Akamai, Huawei, Fortinet
Stay up to date with 5G Security Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry's growth.
Stay up to date with 5G Security Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global 5G Security Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the 5G Security market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
— Criag Francis
The Major Players Covered in this Report: A10 Networks (US), Akamai (US), Allot (Israel), AT&T (US), Avast (Czech Republic), Check Point (US), Cisco (US), Clavister (Sweden), Colt Technology (UK), Ericsson (Sweden), F5 Networks (US), ForgeRock (US), Fortinet (US), G+D Mobile Security (Germany), Huawei (China), Juniper Networks (US), Mobileum (US), Nokia (Finland), Palo Alto Networks (US), Positive Technologies (UK), Radware (Israel), Riscure (The Netherlands), Spirent (US), Trend Micro (Japan), and ZTE (China).
5G Security Market Study guarantees you to remain / stay advised higher than your competition. With Structured tables and figures examining the 5G Security, the research document provides you a leading product, submarkets, revenue size and forecast to 2027. Comparatively is also classifies emerging as well as leaders in the industry. Click To get SAMPLE PDF of 5G Security Market (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3741982-global-5g-security-market
Key Market Developments:
“October 2020 - Telefónica Spain, a leading global service provider, collaborated with Juniper Networks to protect the data backhaul of its rapidly expanding 5G network. Telefónica Spain chose Juniper Networks' Juniper Security Gateway to provide future-proof, carrier-class security for its mobile backhaul network. and Aug 2020- CISCO Systems Inc. completed the acquisition of ThousandEyes, a cloud intelligence platform that expands visibility and insights into the digital delivery of applications and services over the internet and the cloud. Cisco will incorporate ThousandEyes capabilities across Cisco’s core Enterprise Networking and Cloud, and AppDynamics portfolios.”
Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3741982-global-5g-security-market
Market Growth Drivers
-Increasing Cyber Attacks
-Stringent data Protection for information Security
Influencing Trend
-Emergence of IoT, AI, Machine learning, and Blockchain Technologies
Restraints
-Delay in the Standardization of Spectrum Allocation
-Expensive Security Solutions Impacting the Budget of SMEs
Opportunities
-Increasing Operator Investments for Dynamic Infrastructure
-Demand for Private 5G Across The Enterprises, Government, And Industrial Sectors
Target Audience:
Network Security Providers, End-Use Industries, Government Bodies, Research Organization and Others
Buy Latest Edition of Market Study Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3741982
Major Objectives Focused through this Study
• To define, describe, and forecast the Global 5G Security market on the basis of product, application [Virtual & Augmented Reality, Connected Automotive, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Cities and Others], key regions and end user
• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)
• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market
• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders
• To provide market size for various segments of the 5G Security market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the 5G Security industry
• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market
Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3741982-global-5g-security-market
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe or Southeast Asia. Also, we can serve you with customize research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.
About Author:
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist in decision making.
Nidhi Bhawsar
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited
+1 4343220091
info@htfmarketintelligence.com