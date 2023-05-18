Community Engagement Platform Market is Booming Worldwide | Facebook, YouTube, Salesforce
— Nidhi Bhawsar
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Facebook (United States), Instagram (United States), Twitter (United States), YouTube (United States), Salesforce (United States), Bang The Table (United States), Nextdoor (United States), OpenGov (United States), Social Pinpoint (Australia) and CitizenLab (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Higher Logic (United States) and Oranj (United States).
Community engagement refers to engagement to a specific community in order to achieve long-term and sustainable outcomes, relationships, discourse, implementation, and influence. There is no formal definition of community engagement as different industries, professions, organizations, business units have different understandings of what community engagement might means. Community engagement changes with the context. Community engagement platform aims to better connect people with their community and to ensure that they design services to meet the specific needs of the people. Community engagement platforms are used to generate positive feelings about an organization. This not only increases the loyalty to the organization but also brings in new customers for the organization. Community engagement platforms empower people by giving them the ability to raise their voices to raise concerns and share their opinions. With the increasing number of people on the internet, the demand for community engagement software is increasing.
Influencing Market Trend
-Constant Innovation in The Features for The Community Engagement
-Increasing Demand of Community Engagement Platforms with Mobile Apps
Market Drivers
-Increasing Penetration of Internet All Over the Globe
-Growing Need of Organizations to Connect and Receive Feedback from Their Community
Opportunities
-Rising Use of Artificial Intelligence Making Community Engagement More Efficient
-Growing Number of Political Campaigns Making Use of Community Engagement Platforms
Restraints
-Rising Concerns About Privacy and Data Collection
Challenges
-Rapid Changes in Technology and Engagement Tools
Key Target Audience
Venture Capitalists and Private Equity Firms, New Entrants/Investors, Analysts and Strategic Business Planners, Community Engagement Platform Providers, Government Regulatory and Research Organizations, End-Use Industries and Others
