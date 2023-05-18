Shosabi AI Personal Training Tool Takes Center Stage at IHRSA and FIBO Events
Innovative AI-powered solution garners praise and sparks interest in personalized workouts and enhanced onboarding experience for gym and health club clients.
Smart gym and health club brands seek to improve and automate various aspects of personal training to deliver a better, more personalized experience. Shosabi does that.”TOKYO, JAPAN, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shosabi, the premiere AI Personal Training tool designed to onboard and deliver customized workouts for gym and health club personal training clients more effectively and personally, debuted at both the 2023 IHRSA and FIBO events to great fanfare and interest.
— Bryan O'Rourke
Chris Stephenson, a long-time club operator and fitness and health club industry expert, had this to say about the Shosabi solution, “In my role in the fitness industry, I come across a lot of new products and innovations. Shosabi is truly unique. With its innovative features, such as personalized workout plans, real-time feedback, and data-driven insights, Shosabi can be a real game changer when it comes to attracting and retaining members.”
The technology, developed by Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation(MCG), is another example of how artificial intelligence is entering the fitness space, particularly for gyms and health clubs. Using a proprietary combination of technologies, Shosabi relies on camera technologies and algorithms to perform functional movement screens that identify issues that may put members at risk for injury and to create a personalized workout routine that fits their unique needs.
“Shosabi is an example of an AI tool that can be deployed to both personalize and improve the onboarding process and to create a greater personal training experience,” says Fitness Industry Technology Association President Bryan O’Rourke. “Smart gym and health club brands are seeking to both improve and automate various aspects of personal training to deliver a better, more personalized experience. Shosabi does that.”
Sachiko Kamiyama, MCG, Manager of Shosabi Project, who has been discussing the potential of its technology, shared her thoughts, “We have had a rush of interest in our Shosabi technology at the shows and will be announcing new partnerships with customers in the coming weeks and months. These are very exciting times for the gym and health club industry when it comes to AI, and we look forward to helping players in this industry embrace the potential of this technology.”
About Shosabi
Shosabi is a true AI-powered personal training solution. Our software provides accurate, timely, and intuitive feedback to anyone performing a physical exercise. Like a real human personal trainer, Shosabi can encourage you, correct your form, and measure the intensity of your workout.
To learn more, contact Jessie Ehren at Moon Mission Media and visit www.Shosabi.com
