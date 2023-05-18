Hylant Named to Indianapolis Best Places to Work

Hylant has been awarded Best Places to Work in Indianapolis

Hylant has been ranked as a best place to work in the large company category, announced by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hylant, one of the largest privately held insurance companies in the nation, has been ranked as a best place to work in the large company category, announced by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

This is the 10th consecutive year in which Hylant has earned this distinction.

“We are honored to have been named one of the Best Places to Work in Indiana,” said Rick Rhodes, president of Hylant’s Indianapolis and Bloomington offices. “Our employees have worked hard to make this a great place to work, and we are proud that the efforts of our employees are recognized.”

Best Places to Work honors 125 companies throughout Indiana each year. Every participating company receives an in-depth evaluation submitted by employees, which identifies strengths and weaknesses. Hylant has used the report provided by the Chamber to continually improve the office culture, enhancing employee retention and recruitment. These reports have made it possible for Hylant to continually improve company culture and employee experience.

“We wouldn’t be here without each and every one of our employees,” said Clayton Jennings, CEO of the Great Lakes Region for Hylant. “Their constant hard work, feedback and open dialogue have ensured Hylant is consistently listed on the Best Places to Work, positioning us to be an employer of choice within our market”.

For more information on the Indiana Chamber’s Best Places to Work program, go to www.bestplacestoworkIN.com.

About Hylant

Hylant is among the largest privately held insurance brokers in the United States, renowned for both expertise and high-touch service. Since 1935, Hylant has helped clients identify and address risk-related challenges before they become unmanageable by delivering solutions unique to their circumstances.

Hylant offers comprehensive risk management consultation, alternative risk financing services, business insurance brokerage, employee benefits brokerage and consultation, small business insurance and personal insurance services. Hylant provides solutions locally, nationally, and internationally.