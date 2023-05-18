TAIWAN, May 18 - President Tsai meets CACCI President Peter McMullin

On the morning of May 18, President Tsai Ing-wen met with Peter McMullin, president of the Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CACCI). In remarks, President Tsai said that the nations included in Taiwan's New Southbound Policy maintain engagement with CACCI and are key external trade partners for Taiwan. She also said that we look forward to continuing our close cooperation with the confederation to bolster connectivity among Asia-Pacific nations and make even greater contributions to the region's economy and development.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I would like to begin by congratulating you, President McMullin, on assuming the CACCI presidency last year. Having previously met with a CACCI delegation in 2018, I now extend a very warm welcome to this delegation led by President McMullin. Your visit demonstrates the profound friendship between the confederation and Taiwan.

CACCI is an important platform for economic connectivity and collaboration in our region. As a founding member, Taiwan actively works with Asia-Pacific nations on advancing sustainable development in the region.

The Asia-Pacific region holds a key position in global geopolitics and supply chains. Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and in the face of expanding authoritarianism, resilient and secure cross-border supply chains have become all the more important. Taiwan is committed to democratic values, economic freedom, and openness, and fulfills its responsibilities to the international community. This has made us a trusted partner throughout global supply chains.

At the same time, Taiwan is using its soft power to contribute to regional development. Since 2016, we have promoted the New Southbound Policy, working with partner countries to attain tangible results in such areas as economic cooperation, talent exchange, and regional connectivity. Last year, Taiwan's trade with New Southbound Policy partner countries reached a new high of US$180.3 billion. That same year, our exports to these nations also achieved a historic peak of US$96.9 billion – up 17 percent from the previous year. During and after the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan has continued to deepen exchanges with New Southbound Policy partner countries in such areas as talent cultivation, disaster prevention, and agricultural technology.

The nations included in the New Southbound Policy also engage with CACCI and are key external trade partners for Taiwan. I want to thank CACCI for valuing and supporting Taiwan. We look forward to continuing our close cooperation with the confederation to bolster connectivity among Asia-Pacific nations and make even greater contributions to the region's economy and development.

I once again welcome you and your delegation to Taiwan. I wish you all a successful trip.

President McMullin then delivered remarks, saying that his delegation has been impressed by what they have seen in Taiwan and that the hospitality they have received has been exceptional. He said that the business-like nature of Taiwan is very much a comfort for the delegation members and that they have found it very easy to engage with organizations and government agencies here.

President McMullin stated that his presidency, under the framework of CACCI, is based on three principles: sustainability, entrepreneurship, and trade. He added that CACCI is working with regional and global organizations including the G20 and European chambers of commerce. Thanking the Taiwanese government for its support, President McMullin expressed his belief that through our collaboration, we can achieve a great deal.

He also mentioned that for eight years he was the vice president of CACCI and that he visited Taiwan in 2018 with then President Jemal Inaishvili, who sends his regards to President Tsai, as do all the other members of his delegation. Noting that this is his third visit to Taiwan, President McMullin said that he looks forward to coming back soon.