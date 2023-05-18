G7 Summit in Hiroshima to reject military aggressions, use of nuclear weapons, and violation of international law

Russian aggression against Ukraine will be one of the main topics of the G7 summit to be held from 19-21 May in Hiroshima, Japan.

The leaders will also discuss nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, economic sustainability and security, climate, energy and environment, food, health and development.

The EU will be represented by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The G7 summit is a forum that plays an important role in shaping global responses to global challenges, complementing the global economic coordination carried out by the G20. It brings together leaders from the EU and Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. Leaders have been meeting in the G7 format since 2014, following the Russian Federation’s violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to the EU press release, at the summit in Hiroshima, Japan would like to demonstrate the G7’s strong determination to categorically reject military aggressions, any threats or uses of nuclear weapons, as well as attempts to overthrow the international order.

“The international community is now at a historic turning point, having experienced the COVID-19 pandemic and being faced with Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, which has shaken the very foundation of the international order,” said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The last G7 summit was held in Schloss Elmau, Bavaria, Germany, in June 2022.

