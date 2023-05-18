EU and UNDP team up to launch new TV Studio in Baku

The European Union, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the State Agency on Vocational Education (SAVE) have opened a new Television Studio in the Buzovna area of Baku.

The TV studio was reconstructed in the Baku State Vocational Education Centre on Culture and Crafts as part of the EU-funded “VET for the Future” project, which is implemented by UNDP.

The studio will support students and other users to produce creative industry products and improve their vocational skills.

The TV Studio is equipped with the latest technology available in the media industry including cameras and lighting facilities, voice recording devices and relevant auxiliary tools. The studio has a classroom, a voice recording studio, professional video editing stations, a producer room and fully soundproofed studio stages offering a total of 115 square metres of filming space. At the studio, men and women will be able to master a wide range of professions related to video making, audio/sound, lighting, make-up, as well as the organisation of creative events.

