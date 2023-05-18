Puducherry on the radar of the Modern Pythian Games
Mr. N. Rangaswamy , Hon'ble Chief Minister, Puducherry and Bijender Goel, Founder Modern Pythian Games and other members of delegation
Mr. M. Lakshminarayanan , Hon'ble Tourism Minister, Puducherry and Bijender Goel, Founder Modern Pythian Games and other members of delegation
The Tourism Minister of Puducherry consented in principle to host the first National Pythian Games.CENTRAL DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Bijender Goel, founder of the Modern Pythian Games and Secretary General of the International Pythian Council, led a six-member delegation from the Modern Pythian Games on a successful two-day visit to Puducherry. Shri N. Rangaswamy, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Puducherry; Shri A. Namassivayam, Hon'ble Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs; Shri K. Laxminarayanan, Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, Government of Puducherry; and Shri Rajavelu, Hon'ble Deputy Speaker, Legislative Assembly, Puducherry, were among those who met with the delegation.
The trip was intended to investigate the possibility of a collaboration between the Modern Pythian Games and the Puducherry state government in holding the first National Pythian Games, National Pythian Award, and Disabled Cricket League in 2023 and 2024. These activities, which are expected to draw between 1000 and 10,000 artists, players, and officials, aim to promote Indian art forms, revive endangered art forms and traditional cultural games, and bring international attention to Puducherry.
During his visit, Mr. Goel expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and support he received from the Hon'ble Chief Minister and other relevant ministers and authorities. "The meeting with the Hon'ble Chief Minister and other esteemed ministers was very positive," he said. They listened to us calmly and directed the appropriate authorities to take the necessary actions. We are glad to inform you that the Hon'ble Tourism Minister has consented to hold these games in Puducherry in principle. We'll work on the models immediately and give them to the government."
Mr. Aushim Khetarpal remarked that we would be visiting more states shortly and would take a final decision. We have, however, informed the Puducherry government of our expectations and shortfalls. I am optimistic that the Modern Pythian Games will open new avenues for the disabled in international cricket.
The Pythian Games, often known as the Olympics of arts, culture, and traditional games, have a long history. These games, which originated in ancient Greece and existed alongside the Olympics from 582 B.C. to 394 A.D., aim to honour traditional cultural games and preserve various art forms. Mr. Bijender Goel, an Indian, revealed the concept of the modern Pythian Games during the Delphi Economic Forum's international conference in Delphi, Greece, on April 7, 2022. The Delphi Economic Forum is presided over by Greece's honourable president.
Music, performing arts, visual arts, social and traditional arts, language and literary arts, architecture and ecology, robotics and digital arts, various martial arts, traditional games, e-sports, water sports, disabled cricket, and air sports will all be featured at the Modern Pythian Games. The goal is to promote not only tourism and popular Indian art forms but also to revive some endangered art forms.
The Pythian Games will be hosted in Puducherry by the International Pythian, Delphic India Trust, and the Pythian Council of India, all of which are non-profit organisations. An "International Millet Festival" will be held in conjunction with the event to highlight India's rich traditional dishes, in keeping with the United Nations' recognition of 2023 as the International Year of Millets.
The Modern Pythian Games aim to give international branding to the state of Puducherry as well as generate revenue while maintaining and promoting India's traditional history.
Mr. B.H. Anil Kumar, IAS (retd), President, Pythian Council of India; Mr. Aushim Khetarpal, actor and producer, a well-known name in sports management; Mr. S.Siva Kumar, Deputy Secretary General, International Pythian Council; Mrs. Malathi Rajavelu, a well-known artist and social worker; and Mr. M. Rajshekar, former Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, Puducherry were also present.
