Puducherry on the radar of the Modern Pythian Games

Mr. N. Rangaswamy , Hon'ble Chief Minister, Puducherry and Bijender Goel, Founder Modern Pythian Games and other members of delegation Mr. M. Lakshminarayanan , Hon'ble Tourism Minister, Puducherry and Bijender Goel, Founder Modern Pythian Games and other members of delegation Pythian Games- Unifying the Nations through Arts, culture and traditional Cultural Games

The Tourism Minister of Puducherry consented in principle to host the first National Pythian Games.