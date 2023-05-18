LED Table Lamp Market Current Status and Future Prospects | Philips, OSRAM, Liangliang
LED Table Lamp Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
LED Table Lamp Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global LED Table Lamp market to witness a CAGR of 8.7% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global LED Table Lamp Market Breakdown by Application (Reading Lamp, Decorative Lamp, Portable Lamp) by Type (Home Appliance, Commercial Appliance) by Wavelength Range (Red (Around 700 nanometers), Blue-violet (Near 400 nanometers)) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The LED Table Lamp market size is estimated to increase by USD 4.25 Billion at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 5.12 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on LED Table Lamp Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the LED Table Lamp market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Philips, OSRAM, Liangliang, Panasonic, GUANYA, OPPLE, Yingke, DP, Donghia, VAVA
Definition:
LED table lamps are lighting devices that use light-emitting diodes (LEDs) as their primary light source. These lamps typically have a sleek and modern design and are often used as a decorative element in homes and offices.
Market Trends:
Growing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions
Market Drivers:
Increasing awareness about the benefits of LED lighting
Market Opportunities:
Expansion of product offerings to include smart features
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of LED Table Lamp Market: Home Appliance, Commercial Appliance
Key Applications/end-users of LED Table Lamp Market: Reading Lamp, Decorative Lamp, Portable Lamp
List of players profiled in this report: Philips, OSRAM, Liangliang, Panasonic, GUANYA, OPPLE, Yingke, DP, Donghia, VAVA
