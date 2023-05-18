Submit Release
Core Scientific Creations Ltd. Awarded Federal Supply Schedule Contract

Core Scientific Creations, has won a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs contract to provide their innovative WoundClot® hemostatic gauze to federal agencies.

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLORIDA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Core Scientific Creations Ltd. (Core CSC) A Petah Tikva, Israel based leading developer and manufacturer of innovative lifesaving technologies, is proud to announce that in partnership with Red One Medical, has been awarded a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract. The contract, used by the VA and other federal agencies, affords greater access to its revolutionary new hemostatic technology, WoundClot™ hemostatic gauze.

“Securing this contract is an important milestone in Core CSC’s effort to support the Veterans’ Administration medical facilities as well as other federal agencies,” said Gene Nudelman, Vice President of Global Operations for Core CSC. “We are particularly excited to serve America’s veterans and the military community.”

Core CSC offers its cutting hemostatic gauze technology, WoundClot™ to every level of medical provider and possesses the interdisciplinary team to provide full support to these professional end users. The inclusion of Core CSC on the FSS greatly expands its ability to make its cutting edge hemostatic technology available to Federal customers.

About Core Scientific Creations Ltd.
Core Scientific Creations (Core CSC) was established specifically to develop cutting edge healthcare technologies. Our team is comprised of subject matter experts with more than a century of combined experience. Our sole mission is to ensure that healthcare providers around the world have the tools they need to improve patient care.

This press release is not intended to imply agency approval or endorsement of Core Scientific Creations Ltd, Red One Medical, or any of their affiliates.

Gene Nudelman
Core Scientific Creations Ltd
+1 (972)534-3104
info@woundclot.com
