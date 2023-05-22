Momcozy Baby Monitor Honored with National Parenting Product Award and Mom's Choice Award
Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, the monitor provides parents with unprecedented visual access, security, and responsiveness to their child's needsNEW YORK, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Momcozy, a pioneering name in top-quality maternity and baby products, is proud to announce that its 1080P High-Performance Video Baby Monitor has been awarded the 2023 National Parenting Product Award and a Mom's Choice award. This state-of-the-art device has been expertly engineered to offer the highest level of safety, providing parents and caregivers with an enhanced sense of security and the ultimate peace of mind.
Baby monitors have become an essential tool in modern parenting, providing a valuable aid in monitoring infants and ensuring their safety. With the 1080P High-Performance Video Baby Monitor, Momcozy elevates this concept to new heights with features that go beyond the standard.
Equipped with a 1080p full HD camera and a large 5" HD display, this monitor provides crystal clear visuals, allowing parents to keep a watchful eye on their baby from anywhere in the house. However, what truly sets this device apart is its innovative non-wifi, hack-proof design, which guarantees the utmost privacy and security, a feature that has become increasingly important in today's digital age.
Featuring a breezy installation, this baby monitor can be set up in two convenient ways – wall-mounted or stand-alone thanks to its complete set of installing tools and parts. Moms will rave about how easy it is to use from the very start. It’s the perfect blend of the latest smart technology and simplicity!
The 1080P High-Performance Video Baby Monitor also boasts a 360° field of view, offering a panoramic vision of your baby's surroundings. With its 350° pan and 90° tilt, easily adjustable on the display, parents can have complete visual access to their child's environment without causing any disturbance.
In an era where research studies have not shown a decrease in the incidence of SIDS with the use of a home monitor, Momcozy's video baby monitor offers parents an effective tool to keep a watchful eye on their little ones. The device's VOX function automatically lights up the screen when the baby cries or fusses, allowing parents to respond promptly to their child's needs. This not only assures immediate attention to potential issues but also conserves battery life, enhancing the monitor's overall efficiency.
Designed for round-the-clock monitoring, the 1080P High-Performance Video Baby Monitor is equipped with infrared night vision, ensuring clear visuals even in complete darkness. Additionally, its robust 5000mAh rechargeable battery offers long-lasting performance. With the display and voice on, the monitor can run for 11.5 hours, while turning the display off and leaving the voice on can extend the battery life to an impressive 22 hours.
At Momcozy, we understand the importance of peace of mind for parents. "We believe that a reliable baby monitor that provides comprehensive safety features can make parenting less stressful," said Momcozy Product Marketing Manager Tyrion. "Our 1080P High-Performance Video Baby Monitor delivers just that - allowing parents to monitor their baby's safety and well-being effectively."
This groundbreaking baby monitor is now available for purchase at a sale price of $149.99 USD. For a limited period, customers can save 20% by using the code "BBM20" at checkout.
For more detailed information on the 1080P High-Performance Video Baby Monitor or other Momcozy products, please visit momcozy.com.
About Momcozy
Momcozy, the best-selling wearable breast pump brand in North America, has always put moms on top. Through cozy designs born from love and continuous innovation, Momcozy brings a much simpler, more relaxed, and more comfortable experience for moms globally through their pregnancy and early motherhood.
