Metavista3D to Showcase Innovative 3D Display Technology at SID Display Week 2023 in Los Angeles, May 23 - 25
Metavista3D, a company specialising in pseudo-holographic display technologies, is participation in SID Display Week in Los Angeles from May 23 to 25
We are thrilled to participate in SID Display Week 2023, a prestigious event that attracts leading professionals and experts in the display industry”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Metavista3D to Showcase Innovative 3D Display Technology at SID Display Week 2023 in Los Angeles, May 23 - 25.
— Jeffrey Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D
Metavista3D, a pioneering research and development company specializing in pseudo-holographic display technologies, is excited to announce its participation in SID Display Week 2023 in Los Angeles, California, from May 23 to 25 (https://www.displayweek.org/). The company will showcase its groundbreaking AI-enhanced 3D display technology, offering attendees an exclusive opportunity to experience the future of spatial reality.
SID Display Week is the premier international event for the electronic display industry, bringing together the brightest minds in the field of display technology. Metavista3D's presence at the event highlights the company's commitment to innovation and its position as a leader in the development of next-generation 3D displays.
"We are thrilled to participate in SID Display Week 2023, a prestigious event that attracts leading professionals and experts in the display industry," said Jeffrey Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D. "We look forward to showcasing our unique AI-enhanced 3D display technology and demonstrating its potential to revolutionize the metaverse, virtual reality, and augmented reality markets."
Metavista3D's cutting-edge Super-Multiview (SMV) technology, backed by more than 60 patents, offers a glasses-free 3D viewing experience with no additional memory requirements. The AI-enhanced displays generate thousands of perspectives in real time, providing crystal-clear images and better depth perception while eliminating the common drawbacks of traditional 3D displays, such as fuzziness, headache, and eye strain.
Be sure to visit Metavista3D at SID Display Week 2023 to get an up-close look at the company's innovative 3D display technology and learn more about its potential applications in various industries, including metaverse immersion, gaming, video conferencing, and automotive digital mirrors.
About Metavista3D
Metavista3D is a research and development company focused on creating next-generation pseudo-holographic display technologies. With a strong commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is dedicated to developing AI-based displays that enable superior spatial reality experiences without the need for 3D glasses. For more information, please visit www.metavista3D.com.
Media Contact:
Dr. Sarah Grace Manski
COO Metavista3D
sarah@metavista3d.com
+1-608-395-9748
Metavista3D INC
22 Leader Lane, Suite 409
Toronto, ON M5E 0B2
Canada
Dr. Sarah Grace Manski
Metavista3D
+1 608-395-9748
email us here