The President of Uzbekistan congratulates the President of Kazakhstan on the anniversary

UZBEKISTAN, May 16

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on May 17.

The President of Uzbekistan cordially congratulated the President of Kazakhstan on his 70th birthday, sincerely wishing him good health, prosperity and success, peace, and well-being to the fraternal people of Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s contribution to developing and strengthening friendship and good neighborliness, strategic partnership, and alliance between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan was noted.

Issues of practical implementation of agreements at the highest level were discussed.

The fruitful results of the Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation meeting between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, held in early May in Tashkent, were highly appreciated.

Practical measures taken to launch a joint foreign trade company and create an International Center for Industrial Cooperation were noted.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the current issues of the regional and international agenda.

Source: UzA

