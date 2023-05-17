Submit Release
President of Uzbekistan arrives in Xi'an

UZBEKISTAN, May 17 - President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his spouse arrived on a state visit to the People’s Republic of China.

At the international airport of the ancient city of Xi'an, the state flags of the two countries were raised, a guard of honor was lined up, and a solemn program was organized with national songs and dances in honor of the distinguished guests.

The Minister of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China Hu Heping, the Governor of Shaanxi Province Zhao Gang, and other officials met the Leader of Uzbekistan.

In accordance with the program of the visit, the President of Uzbekistan will hold talks with President of China Xi Jinping on May 18.

On May 19, the President of Uzbekistan will participate in the First Summit of the Heads of State in the “Central Asia – China” format.

Source: UzA

