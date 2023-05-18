Global Transport Vehicle Components Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Transport Vehicle Components Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Transport Vehicle Components Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers transport vehicle components market analysis and every facet of the transport vehicle components market. As per TBRC’s transport vehicle components market forecast, the transport vehicle components global market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.89 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.0% through the forecast period.

The increasing demand for commercial vehicles is expected to propel the transport vehicle components market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major transport vehicle components market leaders include Robert Bosch GmbH, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Valeo, Continental AG, Aptiv, ZF Friedrichshafen, Magna International, Faurecia SE, Magneti Marelli, Brembo SPA, Akebono Brake Industry, Hella KGaA Hueck.

Transport Vehicle Components Market Segments

1) By Type: Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal, Motor Vehicle Engine, Power Train and Parts, Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, Interiors

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

3) By Component Type : Battery Packs, DC-DC Converters, Controller and Inverter, Motor, Onboard Charger

4) By Sale Channel: OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Aftermarket

This type of vehicle components can be described as parts that are frequently fastened, bonded, or otherwise joined to a vehicle or its frame. The components are used in various vehicles such as a plane, ship, or train.

