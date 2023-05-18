Peerbridge Health Announces Clinical Trial to Evaluate AI-Enabled Apnea Hypopnea Index (AHI) Captured from ECG Wearable
Proving AHI and EF can be measured by the Peerbridge Cor is only the beginning in our mission to transform remote diagnostics.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Peerbridge Health announced a prospective clinical trial to demonstrate feasibility of delivering apnea hypopnea index (AHI), a common metric used to diagnose obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity, from the Peerbridge Cor™. AHI will be derived from the industry-leading waveform clarity of the Cor’s patented 3-lead, 2-channel wireless ambulatory ECG (AECG) wearable device. Enhancing the Cor’s ECG findings with a patient’s AHI score expedites diagnosis and treatment for OSA, which disproportionately affects those with cardiovascular disease (CVD).
Of the 92 million Americans with CVD, 40-80% also suffer from OSA, but it is underrecognized and undertreated in cardiovascular practice(1). In fact, 82% of arrhythmia patients referred for ablation have undiagnosed sleep apnea(2). OSA also doubles the risk for heart failure(3), complex arrhythmias(4), and stroke(5).
"Obstructive sleep apnea is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, and identifying and treating this condition can significantly improve cardiovascular outcomes,” said Jeffrey Tyler, MD, FACC, RPVI, Interventional Cardiologist at Orange County Heart Institute and Research Center. “The ability to accurately provide AHI alongside arrhythmia burden with the Peerbridge Cor – and eliminate the need for testing with additional devices - will greatly enhance diagnosis and ensure more informed treatment decisions to manage co-morbidities in our patients."
Typically, AHI is derived from a polysomnography (PSG) test in a sleep center or a home sleep apnea test (HST). This clinical trial will establish Cor’s proficiency in computing direct-from-ECG AHI and its equivalence to AHI measurements derived from an approved HST. The AHI metric is widely accepted as a compliance, efficacy, and effectiveness metric for CPAP and other OSA therapies.
"Cardiac rhythm changes seen in continuous ECG have always been recognized as a very powerful clinical lens in the electrophysiology community,” said Peerbridge Health Founder and Chief Medical Officer Angelo Acquista, MD. “This clinical trial builds on my longstanding vision to improve the patient experience and quality of life by developing innovative remote monitoring technologies. Demonstrating the ability to derive AHI is an exciting proof point in our pursuit of a complete remote platform, including not only advanced heart diagnostics, but critical vital signs and additional clinical diagnostics throughout the body.”
Earlier this month, Peerbridge announced the initial phase of this clinical trial, focused on capturing AI-enabled on-demand ejection fraction (EF) from Cor. This functionality will allow physicians real-time, over-the-air access to this important heart function measurement – at any time and from anywhere, allowing faster diagnosis and treatment for patients with possible heart failure. With the addition of AHI, this trial is designed to benchmark accuracy of multiple indications from the same Cor ECG study in ambulatory settings.
"We are focused on pursuing AI-driven indications for improving health outcomes in high prevalence co-morbidities such as heart failure and OSA," said Chris Darland, CEO of Peerbridge Health. "Peerbridge is committed to making remote healthcare simpler, more effective, and less costly - delivering the most important health metrics to physicians, no matter where their patients are located. Proving AHI and EF can be measured by Cor is only the beginning in our mission to transform remote diagnostics.”
Results for this trial are expected to be completed in July 2023.
About Peerbridge Health
At Peebridge Health™, we believe the heart has an important story to tell about our total health – one that goes beyond the limits of what is currently thought possible. We are transforming remote healthcare with an advanced AI-driven ECG platform that predicts and diagnoses the top chronic illnesses affecting people today. We combine innovative wearable AECG technology with superior recording fidelity and proprietary algorithms to capture a wide range of vital health diagnostics, making it simpler, faster, and more accurate to remotely diagnose and treat patients. To learn more about how we help patients live longer, healthier lives, visit peerbridgehealth.com.
