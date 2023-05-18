IIT and Vixure Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Tech Talent Solutions Across North America
Vixure (Calgary, AB) and InstinctiveIT (St Paul, MN) have joined forces to revolutionize the way companies build exceptional software teams across North America
This is an exciting opportunity for IIT to get closer to its mission of being the largest provider of software talent in North America. Great things are realized by great teams.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, US, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vixure, a scaling Canadian Tech Talent Network specializing in nearshore talent pool services in Mexico, and IIT, an established IT Software Consulting company based in Minnesota, have joined forces in a strategic partnership to revolutionize the way organizations build exceptional software teams and solutions across North America.
The collaboration between IIT and Vixure aims to address the growing demand for top-notch tech talent and provide faster, more affordable, and geographically convenient solutions for middle-market businesses seeking to enhance their software development capabilities. By combining their respective expertise, resources, and networks, the partnership will enable both companies to extend their reach to new markets, cater to a broader customer base, and deliver unparalleled value to clients throughout the region.
One of the key advantages of this partnership is the unique nearshore talent pool offered by Vixure in Mexico. The country’s proximity to US & Canada, coupled with a vibrant tech ecosystem, has positioned Mexico as an attractive destination for sourcing highly skilled software developers. Vixure’s deep understanding of the Mexican talent market, coupled with its rigorous selection process, ensures that clients gain access to exceptional tech professionals who possess the required expertise and cultural compatibility.
“We are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership,” said Aldrey Cabrera, co-founder & CEO at Vixure. “By joining forces, we aim to bridge the gap between organizations and exceptional tech talent with faster, affordable, and culturally aligned solutions. With our shared vision and purpose about people and business, this partnership will empower our customers in US and Canada to build outstanding software teams that will stay and engage with the work, not just for the money and perks, but for the impact they can make with their talent.”
IIT, with its extensive experience in IT software consulting and staff augmentation, brings a wealth of knowledge and technical prowess to the table. Their reputation for delivering high-quality software solutions, combined with their deep understanding of client needs, makes them an ideal partner for Vixure. Together, Vixure and IIT will leverage their synergies to streamline the process of building outstanding software teams tailored to meet the unique requirements of each client.
“This is an exciting opportunity for IIT to get closer to its mission of being the largest provider of software talent in North America. Great things are realized by great teams. In joining Vixure and IIT together, a great team has formed. I look forward to great things to follow.” said Daniel Metcalf, Managing Partner at IIT
Through this collaboration, Vixure and IIT will offer a comprehensive suite of services, including talent acquisition, team augmentation, and software development consulting. The unified expertise and expanded network will enable clients to access a broader pool of skilled professionals, facilitate seamless team integration, and accelerate time-to-market for their software projects.
For more information about Vixure and IIT’s partnership, please visit https://vixure.ca and https://www.instinctiveit.com/.
About Vixure:
Vixure is a Calgary-based Canadian Tech Talent Network that specializes in connecting organizations with top-tier tech professionals from its growing nearshore talent pool in Mexico. With a focus on delivering exceptional talent, Vixure enables businesses to build outstanding software teams matching skills and purpose/values alignment.
About IIT (Instinctive IT):
IIT is a leading full-service technology solutions company based in Minnesota committed to delivering comprehensive technology solutions to the mid-tier marketplace. With a strong presence in various markets and industries throughout North America, IIT is well-equipped to meet the unique technology requirements of businesses across the region.
