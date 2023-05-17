TCarta Hosting Coastal and Littoral Zone Mapping Workshop at GEOINT 2023

DENVER, Colorado, USA, 15 May 2023 – TCarta Marine, a global provider of hydrospatial products and services, will host a GEOINT 2023 workshop focusing on commercial satellite sensors and related technologies available to perform comprehensive mapping of the coastal and littoral zones, including the seafloor.

“The coastal zone is an essential domain for the GEOINT community, but it is dynamic and difficult to map,” said TCarta President Kyle Goodrich. “Fortunately, we are experiencing the golden age of commercial Earth observation where satellites can quickly deliver accurate information on nearly every aspect of the nearshore environment.”

The 60-minute workshop, Satellite-Derived Bathymetry: Essential Concepts, Production, and Evaluation, will be held at 7:30 am on Wednesday, May 24. The workshop is open to all GEOINT 2023 attendees, who must sign up for the session and pay a small fee in advance by logging into their USGIF account with this link: https://geoint23.mapyourshow.com/8_0/sessions/session-details.cfm?scheduleid=171.

Workshop attendees will be introduced to the vast array of commercial space-based sensors, machine learning and deep learning algorithms, and marine data hosting and visualization platforms currently available to collect, process, and disseminate littoral zone information. Attendees will learn which satellite to utilize for a given GEOINT application.

Designed for geospatial analysts and managers responsible for mapping coastal areas and creating littoral landing charts, the TCarta workshop will provide core technological concepts of deriving bathymetric data, seafloor classification, and other insights from multispectral, hyperspectral, and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite data. Demonstrations of satellite-derived bathymetry (SDB) techniques within the Esri ArcGIS environment will be provided.

Users will leave the workshop with two key takeaways:

● Thorough understanding of the littoral zone mapping capabilities of the major commercial remote sensing satellite platforms, and

● Ability to select the right satellite data set and processing algorithm to extract the coastal zone information needed for a specific scenario or application.

In addition to the workshop, TCarta, a leading developer of SDB processes, will be exhibiting in Booth 1930 in the GEOINT Exhibition Hall. The TCarta team will be demonstrating Trident Tools Geoprocessing Toolbox, a software-as-a-service SDB product that operates within Esri ArcGIS Pro and allows organizations to perform their own extraction of bathymetric measurements from satellite, aerial, and UAV imagery.

The Trident Toolbox contains a pre-processing tool to allocate calibration and validation in situ source data, two algorithm workflows to derive water depth measurements using Machine Learning and empirical regression, and a statistics estimation tool for quality assurance of derived water depth measurements. The tools also leverage NASA ICESat-2 LiDAR data for final validation of SDB products.

The 2023 GEOINT Symposium will be held May 21-24 in the America’s Center Convention Complex in St. Louis, Missouri. For more information or for conference registration, please visit this link: https://usgif.org/geoint-symposium/.

About TCarta (www.tcarta.com)

With offices in the United States, Jamaica, and Canada, TCarta has built an international business on cost-effectively and safely deriving onshore and offshore data sets using multispectral imagery captured by Earth observation satellites – without negative impact on the natural habitat. TCarta products and services are relied upon by governmental, insurance, oil & gas, environmental, and infrastructure development clients in applications as diverse as natural resource monitoring, tsunami modeling, disaster & hazard response, and hydrologic studies.

The TCarta product lines include high-resolution satellite-derived water depth and seafloor map products as well as 90- and 30-meter GIS-ready bathymetric data aggregated from numerous information sources. TCarta has also recently unveiled the use of ICESat-2 LiDAR data sets for use in SDB validation, and the TCarta Global Satellite Derived Bathymetry (G-SDB) off-the-shelf products. G-SDB is generated with Machine Learning and ICESat-2 laser data at 10m resolution to depths of 30m depending on water clarity.

