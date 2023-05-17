Readout of U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday Meeting with Royal Navy First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff Adm. Sir Ben Key

Yesterday, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday met with Royal Navy First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff Adm. Sir Ben Key in London, at the First Sea Lord Sea Power Conference.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of topics including maritime security, interchangeability, technological innovation, and the defense industrial base. They both reaffirmed their shared commitment to uphold and advance the rules-based international system and also exchanged views about regional security and stability in Europe, the Indo-Pacific and Middle East. Throughout discussions, the two leaders underscored the importance of the U.S.-U.K. bilateral relationship and NATO alliance.

The U.S. and Royal Navy regularly operate together around the globe. Notably, both navies recently participated in this year’s Joint Warrior exercise and are also actively participating in Formidable Shield 2023. They will continue to participate in other 2023 exercises like Baltic Operations and African Lion, as well as support numerous real-world joint operations.

Gilday and Key last met in January 2023, when they both spoke at the inaugural Paris Naval Conference.