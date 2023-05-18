Coco Moon Launches Skate Life Luv Children's Bamboo Pajama And Clothing Collection
A colorful new print featuring skateboards that parent's and kids will love.
HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coco Moon Hawaii hasn't become Hawai'i's a loved baby and children's brand for no reason. Featuring prints that pay homage to Hawai'i's beloved culture and vibrant colors, the muslin swaddles, bamboo pajamas and kids clothing collections have become a favorite with parents across the United States, Japan and Canada for over 5 years.
And now, the latest Skate Life Luv range is one designed to please both small and big kids alike.
"As a kid growing up in the '80s and '90s, skateboarding was such a huge and important part of our everyday life", says Amber Thibaut, Coco Moon founder, "my friends and I grew up attached to our skateboards. After school, weekends, and holidays, it was part of our culture. I'm now sharing that with my own children as they learn skateboarding tricks like dropping in, ollies, kickflips and manuals. It brings back so many memories. My love of skateboarding and seeing how much my kids and their friends love it is the inspiration behind our latest print".
"At Coco Moon, every collection is designed with memories in mind" continues Amber. "Cherishing memories and creating beautiful new memories is what we strive for with our designs. The quality of our products ensures they remain treasured keepsakes and can be passed down from generation to generation".
Skate Life Luv features pastel-colored skateboards of different sizes in a gorgeous design. Available in the signature Coco Moon muslin swaddles, bamboo onesies, coveralls and pajamas, and kids tee-shirts, the new collection is available online in sizes newborn to 4T.
The Skate Life Luv Collection is available online at Coco Moon.
