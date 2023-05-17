WY Guardsmen Take Aim at Small Arms Championship

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The sharpshooters of the Wyoming National Guard recently blazed a trail at the 52nd Winston P. Wilson Small Arms Championship in North Little Rock, Ark., from April 30 through May 5, 2023.

This high-stakes competition, hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, attracted the best shooters nationwide, putting their skills to the test in various challenging scenarios.

The “Cowboy State” was represented by a talented group of Soldiers and Airmen, including Sgt. Tyler Holloway, who earned first place for novice expert in the competition rifle match.

Despite contending with 20-plus mph winds and harsh, direct sunlight that impacted their accuracy on targets downrange, the Wyoming team members learned a lot from their fellow guardsmen and honed their skills during the weeklong competition.

“Our shooters were up against some tough competition, but they showed the world what Wyoming is made of,” said Sgt. 1st Class Brant Knight, Senior Human Resources Sergeant for the 960th Brigade Support Battalion.

“The team may not have taken home the gold, but we gave it our all and returned stronger.”

Throughout the week, the Wyoming team showcased their mastery of firearms and unwavering commitment to excellence. Even though the competition was fierce, the team bonded with guardsmen from across the 50 states, learning valuable lessons and honing their skills for future matches.

“Being part of this competition was an incredible experience,” said Master Sgt. Brian Nafziger, Flight Chief for the 153rd Security Forces Squadron, Wyoming Air National Guard.

“We may not have won this year, but we gained a lot of knowledge and confidence that will make us even stronger next time around.”

The Winston P. Wilson Small Arms Championship may be over for this year, but the Wyoming Guardsmen are already looking forward to next year’s challenge. With their skills sharpened and spirits high, these warriors are ready to take on whatever comes their way and show the world what it means to be a Wyoming National Guard sharpshooter.