Governor Katie Hobbs Signs Bipartisan Budget Into Law

This was originally sent out on Friday, May 12th 2023

PHOENIX— Yesterday, after months of negotiations between Democrats and Republicans, Governor Hobbs signed into law a bipartisan budget agreement. The deal includes unprecedented investments in housing, education, tribal communities, and healthcare. Funds appropriated in the budget will go into effect on July 1, 2023. Following this action, Governor Hobbs made the following statement:

“Today, we showed what happens when pragmatic leaders come together and compromise to get things done for Arizonans. While it isn’t perfect, this budget is an important step towards making housing more affordable, building more roads, bridges and broadband access, expanding children’s health insurance, and investing in our public schools. I’m glad legislative leaders were able to come together to deliver for Arizona, and I look forward to our continued partnership.”

Governor Hobbs will hold a media availability on Monday, May 15 to highlight how the bipartisan budget deal will help everyday Arizonans.