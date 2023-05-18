Filmmaker Shaun Rylee earns top special festival accolades with her latest film, 'You Don't Deserve This' in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas local continues building momentum on the film festival circuit with her distinct style of emotional storytelling.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Filmmaker Shaun Rylee wins Best Woman Filmmaker and Experimental Film honors at the Vegas Movie Awards™
The prototypical dramatic short You Don’t Deserve This is the winner of the prestigious Las Vegas-based Film Festival Vegas Movie Awards™ for Best Woman Filmmaker, for Las Vegas local Shaun Rylee, and also earned the Best Experimental Film Award of Prestige.
You Don’t Deserve This tells the story of two worlds colliding for the last time to settle unfinished business in the desert. The heartbroken Maya seeks answers from her inevitable twin-flame of this life, the stoic Adrian. Things left unsaid come to a head in search of closure, but it's the last lake that holds the key between a past life and setting it free.
You Don’t Deserve This is written, directed and produced by Shaun Rylee. The film stars Shaun Rylee and Ray Dwyer Jr., with cinematography by Joannabel Osorio and Jonathan Nelson and colorgrading by Jaden Morelli. The film has earned 45 awards to date both internationally and domestically, with 28 wins.
You Don’t Deserve This won its most recent important awards in a sought-after high-class film competition, the Vegas Movie Awards™, one of the most influential and best-reviewed film festivals worldwide. The competition is committed all-year round to providing filmmakers with unmeasured value, education, and opportunities for more conscious and fulfilling growth in their careers and lives.
These major achievements at the Vegas Movie Awards™, a member of the prestigious Film Festival Alliance, allows the entire team behind You Don’t Deserve This to now join a VMA Alumni elite composed of visionary talent from more than 80 countries and Academy Awards®, Emmys®, Golden Globes®, and BAFTA®-winning filmmakers such as Guy Nattiv, Olivia Colman, Marisa Tomei, William Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Ron Perlman, Vinnie Jones, Malcolm McDowell, Gary Dourdan, Danny Trejo, Franco Nero, Tom Sizemore, Eric Roberts, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Gerard Depardieu, to name a few.
VMA’s mission is to shine the spotlight on the world’s finest films and filmmakers, right from the city of a thousand lights.
This is Shaun Rylee’s statement after this important achievement: “I am so proud that Vegas Movie Awards gets the vision and the importance of highlighting a female filmmaker in its own city. This film is an unusual, artsy construct that breaks the confines of typical dramatic storytelling. I am ecstatic for the recognition of our whole team’s hard work. Thank you so much for the recognition, support and love. See you from the big screen Saturday in Cannes.”
You can watch the trailer for You Don’t Deserve This
For more information about the award-winning You Don’t Deserve This, visit IMDb
