Celebrating Art, Preserving The Environment, and Ensuring Social Justice, Ora! Fest 2023 Takes Place in June

Ora! Fest

From June 3 to 7, Monopoli Will Host The Highly Anticipated Ora! Fest, An International Film Festival Highlighting The Environment, Art, and Social Justice

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The chairman of the organizing committee for the Ora! Fest, Giovanni de Blasio, announced the official venue and dates for the event. Taking place in the picturesque town of Monopoli, in southern Italy’s region of Puglia, on the beautiful coastline of the Adriatic Sea, the event will unfold from June 3 to 7, 2023. The event is brought to you with the support of the Apulia Region and Municipality of Monopoli, which take great pride in promoting art, environmental awareness, and social justice through the festival.

Silvia Bizio, artistic director of the festival, confirmed the presence of Oscar winners Helen Mirren and Marisa Tomei, eclectic filmmaker Terry Gilliam, superstars Matthew Modine, Matt Dillon, Oscar winner producer Lawrence Bender, and writer André Aciman. Representing Italian talent, Raoul Bova, Maria Sole Tognazzi, Sabina Guzzanti, Rita Marcotulli, Paolo Rotondo, and Enzo Sisti who are just a few of the first names revealed to be present at the event. John Turturro, an actor and director of Apulian heritage, will head a committee of critically acclaimed and world-famous artists at this year's international film festival’s Honorary Board.

Sharing the rules and regulations for the films to be eligible for the contest, the festival considers content based on core themes of creativity, environment, and social justice. The standard remains unchanged for full feature-length films and short films. The deadline for entries closed on May 1, 2023; some of the films the festival has received include Klondike by Maryna Er Gorbach, "La California" by Cinzia Bomoll, "The Last Film Show" by Pan Nalin, and "Downwind" by Mark Shapiro. "Maunga: Cassino", directed by Paolo Rotondo and Federico Russotto, and "Guerra tra poveri", directed by Kassim Yassin Saleh, are two short films from Italy and across the globe participating.

The venue team has locked in some amazing locations throughout town to showcase the best of the best. The festival will cover everything from the stunning Piazza Palmieri to the iconic Radar Theatre and the historic Sala delle Armi of the Carlo V Castle to ensure an unforgettable film experience for the attendees. Sudestival, the renowned Italian film festival aimed at students, has teamed up with Ora! Fest to bring an even more epic experience this year! They have come together to create a program for local schoolchildren to have early training in the arts, motivating them to take up projects and participate in film festivals.

The highlight of this year's festival for day one will be the premier of the short film "Heaven on Earth" by Matthew Modine’s production company Cinco Dedos Peliculas, which has collaborated with Ora! Fest to demonstrate their shared commitment to environmental preservation. This will be followed by the premiere of the preview of Modine's next series, "Ripple Effect", which draws attention to the importance of environmental sustainability. Apulia-based non-profit Sylva Foundation is also partnering with Ora! Fest this year in their effort.

In support of the local emerging talent from the host city, Bari, the event will also screen some of the selected short films by WeShort, a Bari-based start-up that has created a streaming platform for viewers worldwide. They are an esteemed Associate Partner of the Sundance Institute and proudly showcased their official panel titled New Short Cinema by WeShort at the highly anticipated Sundance Film Festival 2023. Another partner of the festival is Entertainment Oxygen, an app which brings festival programs from anywhere in the world to its subscribers.

For more details and information, please visit http://www.orafest.com/.

About Ora! Fest

The international film festival that promotes art, the environment, and social justice will take place this year in Monopoli, Puglia, from June 3 to 7. With an impressive roster of celebrities in attendance and various stunning screening locations, this event has garnered a reputation as one of the year's most eagerly anticipated film festivals.

Website URL: www.orafest.com

Contact Person: Silvia Bizio

Email: info@orafest.com

Organization: Ora!Fest

Location: Monopoli (Bari)

Country: Italy

Press office: https://mncomm.it/

Press contact: tatum.bartoli@mncomm.it