AstraZeneca, Bellvitge University Hospital begin pilot of Cordio Medical’s app that monitors heart failure by voice
The HearO™ app predicts possible complications in patients with heart failure through speech, detecting the accumulation of fluid related to the disease.
As leaders in digital health, Hospital Bellvitge and AstraZeneca are blazing a trail for other healthcare providers to efficiently implement the HearO app across unique healthcare systems.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, U.S., May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bellvitge University Hospital and AstraZeneca PLC are launching the first pilot program of Cordio Medical’s HearO™ app. The HearO™ smartphone app provides widespread access to medical-grade technology to improve Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) patients’ ability to monitor symptoms, manage treatment, and improve their quality of life.
The objective of this pilot is to assess the feasibility of using the app to monitor CHF patients in the hospital and at-home settings. The pilot will track HearO™’s success rates of patient compliance and HearO™’s ability to issue notices prior to potential heart failure events over a six- to nine-month period. Previous and ongoing studies in Israel and the United States have tested and validated HearO™’s technology. The studies’ results indicate an 82% success rate of predicting a heart decompensation event up to 22 days before its occurrence (1).
“The pilot aims to familiarize cardiologists, nurses, and patients with the medical-grade digital system,” says Tamir Tal, CEO of Cordio Medical. “As leaders in digital health, Hospital Bellvitge and AstraZeneca are blazing a trail for other healthcare providers to efficiently implement the HearO app across unique healthcare systems.”
“Hospital Bellvitge embraces this opportunity to integrate digital health solutions to real-world hospital settings,” says the Multidisciplinary Community Heart Failure Unit (UMICO). “By adapting smartphones into medical-grade devices, this solution could create widespread access to medical oversight and vastly improve outcomes for CHF patients.”
HearO™ is a first-of-its-kind AI voice biomarker solution that monitors patients’ unique speech patterns to detect warning signs of worsening or possible complications. The advanced algorithmic technology is a cost-effective, easy-to-use tool that allows doctors to detect CHF patients’ symptoms before they appear. By catching symptoms early on and in real-time, doctors can optimize a patient-specific treatment plan to reduce their need for additional hospitalization.
"AstraZeneca is committed to advancing digital tools to diagnose, monitor and treat high-impact pathologies such as heart failure,” highlights César Velasco, director of Innovation and Digital Strategy at AstraZeneca. “Thanks to the collaboration across Spanish hospitals and health professionals, we are closer to making life-saving digital health tools a reality for millions with chronic diseases.”
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, innovative, science-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapeutic areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism and respiratory. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in more than 100 countries, and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Visit astrazeneca.es and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZenecaES and Instagram: @AstraZenecaES
Cordio Medical develops and provides groundbreaking solutions for monitoring health conditions through a patient's speech. Cordio Medical's technologies are based on true speech signal processing technology, unique to each patient, augmented with machine learning capabilities. We strive to improve patient health quality and mortality while contributing to the advancement of health economics. For more information on Cordio Medical, go to https://www.cordio-med.com.
