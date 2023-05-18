SharpMed’s Patented Modern™ Transparent Mask Passes SGS NIOSH Level N95 Standard Pre-Screen Testing

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SharpMed, LLC focuses on the end-to-end design and development of innovative medical device inventions that improve clinical and operational efficiencies, through clinically superior, financially sound, ‘wickedly cool’ ideas.

SharpMed, LLC announced that its patent-issued Modern™ transparent reusable respirator has passed SGS-IBR laboratories NIOSH level N95 standard pre-screen testing for full prototype respirator and filter assembly, with a significant margin.

The company fully expects the respirator design will meet the pending National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) standard respirator testing procedures, with approval anticipated to follow.

The Modern™ transparent reusable respirator is intended to protect both the wearer and healthcare professional from the potential for transfer of microorganisms, body fluids, and particulate matter. Each respirator is treated with a fog-reducing compound and includes two adjustable head straps that secure the mask to the wearer’s head. User-replaceable disposable filter cartridges are available that can be replaced once they become dirty, damaged, or difficult to breathe through. Sharpmed, LLC is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“The Modern™ transparent reusable respirator was designed to focus on safety and protection, while providing clear transparent communication and comfort. We believe the Modern™ transparent reusable respirator is on its way to be the world’s first patent-issued clear N95 respirator that will be both NIOSH and FDA approved.” said Dr. Chris Salvino, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

For more information, please contact Manny Montoya, Chief Strategy Officer, at 630-232-8002