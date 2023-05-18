Genomics England and NPIC deploy mTuitive xPert for Pathology
Having access to the diagnostic information in a discrete, coded, and machine-readable format is an invaluable research aid.”CENTERVILLE, MA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Genomics England, in partnership with the National Pathology Imaging Co-operative (NPIC), have deployed mTuitive xPert for Pathology to create a highly curated cancer pathology dataset.
— Dr Charlotte Jennings
mTuitive, a worldwide leader in structured data capture, has been providing cancer reporting solutions across the NHS for over a decade, enabling NHS Trusts to meet their Cancer Outcomes and Services Dataset (COSD) reporting requirements.
mTuitive xPert for Pathology is a structured data system that will provide a more streamlined process than current narrative text-based reporting. The strategy will allow Genomics England to construct clear and concise clinical information for use in the 100,000 Genomes Project.
Dr Prabhu Arumugam, director of clinical data and imaging, and Caldicott Guardian for Genomics England, said, “This structured, clinical data will form part of our multi-modal dataset. Structured data will allow us to more rapidly correlate genomic information to diagnosis.”
In May 2022 NPIC and Genomics England launched the Genomics Pathology Imaging Collection (GPIC), a joint initiative to combine digital pathology and genomic data to create a unique resource for cancer researchers. mTuitive will construct detailed diagnostic information for over 15,000 participants across 20 different cancer types and will form a key part of the Genomics England cancer data programme.
“mTuitive are a valued NPIC partner and provide synoptic and COSD reporting across our NHS partners. The mTuitive team have expert knowledge of the cancer datasets and are the right group to generate this highly curated set of diagnostic data,” said Prof Darren Treanor, NPIC’s director, and a pathologist at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.
Dr Charlotte Jennings, a pathologist and NPIC’s lead researcher on the project said, “Having access to the diagnostic information in a discrete, coded, and machine-readable format is an invaluable research aid.”
Glen Conway, Vice President of International Operations for mTuitive, said, “We have been working with the NHS and our Laboratory Information Management System and digital pathology partners to capture structured cancer diagnosis data for over ten years and we’re thrilled to bring our expertise with the Royal College of Pathologists Cancer datasets to this important initiative.”
“Our hope as more NHS Trusts adopt structured reporting is that this information will be readily available for these worthwhile programmes. In North America, where we capture both surgical and pathology structured datasets, we are seeing real benefits across the cancer continuum.”
About mTuitive:
mTuitive is revolutionizing reporting, data, and analytical software for digital pathology and surgical oncology. Their innovative synoptic reporting software allows for the aggregation of a patient's data with thousands of different reports, giving medical professionals new insights and understanding to elevate the standard of care and benefit the patient. By capturing all required data and ensuring standards compliance, hospitals and surgery centers can improve efficiency and accuracy. With a commitment to continued innovation, mTuitive is at the forefront of shaping the future of medicine, enabling the best minds in healthcare to make better decisions and provide the best possible outcomes for patients. Learn more at www.mtuitive.com.
Maria Doyle
Doyle Strategic Communications (for mTuitive)
+1 781-964-3536
maria@doylestratcomm.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn