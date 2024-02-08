mTuitive Continues to Expand as it Innovates Structured Cancer Data Solutions

The leader in data enablement solutions for digital pathology and surgical oncology adds to its leadership and product management teams

As we grow and expand mTuitive’s solutions, Corinne Ritter and Rushali Patel will be instrumental in helping propel the company forward.”
— Colin Murphy, CEO, mTuitive
CENTERVILLE, MASS., UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mTuitive, a leading provider of data enablement solutions for healthcare, today announced the company has filled two important roles that are key to its growth and expansion.

Colin Murphy, mTuitive's CEO, said, “As we grow and expand mTuitive’s solutions, Corinne Ritter and Rushali Patel will be instrumental in helping propel the company forward. We welcome them to the mTuitive team and look forward to the work we will do together to enable more informed, data-backed decisions in pathology and surgery to ultimately improve patient care and outcomes.”

Corinne Ritter, Chief of Staff

As Chief of Staff, Corinne Ritter will advise and provide high-level support to mTuitive CEO Colin Murphy and President and Chief Software Architect Peter O’Toole. She will be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations and strategic priorities of the business.

Corinne joins us from Deloitte, where she most recently served in a Chief of Staff role to Deloitte’s Global Chief Strategy Officer. Prior to Deloitte, she was a Deputy Quality Management Officer in the Department of Veterans Affairs, where she helped develop and execute improvement projects aimed at clinical quality for 4 hospitals and 18 outpatient clinics. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree and MBA in Healthcare management from Union College.

Rushali Patel, mTuitive Insight™ Product Manager

As Product Manager, Rushali Patel will be responsible for the continued development and strategy for the groundbreaking mTuitive Insight™ engine that manages structured cancer data and provides a comprehensive view of this data.

Rushali joins mTuitive following product management positions at Pace and Ascella Biosystems. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree and Master of Science in Computational Biology from Stanford.

About mTuitive:

mTuitive is revolutionizing reporting, data, and analytical software for digital pathology and surgical oncology. The company’s innovative synoptic reporting software allows for the aggregation of a patient's data with thousands of different reports, giving medical professionals new insights and understanding to elevate the standard of care and benefit the patient. By capturing all required data and ensuring standards compliance, hospitals and surgery centers can improve efficiency and accuracy. With a commitment to continued innovation, mTuitive is at the forefront of shaping the future of medicine, enabling the best minds in healthcare to make better decisions and provide the best possible outcomes for patients. Learn more at www.mtuitive.com.

About

