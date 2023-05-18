fluidIQ Chosen to Present at ATS Respiratory Innovation Summit this weekend
Startup in emergency respiratory care to present Saturday at 11:30 AM EDT.
I look forward to engaging with investors and colleagues in the patient and respiratory clinical and research community to showcase fluidIQ’s tiny yet mighty ventilator technology”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- fluidIQ, a startup MedTech company developing fluidics-based respiratory solutions, announced today it has been chosen to present at the American Thoracic Society’s (ATS) Respiratory Innovation Summit (RIS) on Saturday, May 20th. The RIS in Washington, DC, is happening this weekend just prior to the start of the world’s largest respiratory conference hosted by the ATS.
— Teresa Barnes, President and Co-Founder, fluidIQ
fluidIQ President and Co-Founder, Teresa Barnes., will present Saturday at 11:30 AM local time. The summit will take place at the Marriott Marquis Washington DC at 901 Massachusetts Avenue.
“Spending much of my career in the respiratory space and on various committees of the American Thoracic Society including its Board of Directors and Public Advisory Roundtable, it is a high honor to present at the RIS. I look forward to engaging with investors and colleagues in the patient and respiratory clinical and research community to showcase fluidIQ’s tiny yet mighty ventilator technology," said Barnes.
fluidIQ is only three years old and has reached milestones that take most companies several years to accomplish. Founded in summer 2020, the company has a collaborative research agreement with the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) Clinical Center and has made the submission of its first product to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Commercialization is expected late this year, pending FDA clearance.
The company’s lipstick-sized resuscitator, HOPE inVent, is aimed at disrupting the emergency medicine space by replacing antiquated 70-year-old manual resuscitation tools that are known to be cumbersome for responders and risky for patients. The HOPE inVent was featured in the NIH Director's Blog.
fluidIQ’s experienced executive team is made up of industry executives, doctors, engineers and patient advocates who came together in the early days of the pandemic.
About fluidIQ™
fluidIQ, a public benefit and Delaware corporation, provides simple yet elegant solutions based on proprietary fluidics technology. The company was founded by a group of doctors, engineers and patient advocates who joined together to find solutions for gaps in medical needs, including ventilators, in the midst of the coronavirus-caused world crisis. fluidIQ aims to deliver hope to a world in need with simple, easy-to-deploy technology solutions that solve the most pressing medical challenges of our time. fluidIQ’s roadmap for an entire family of products is based on fluidics-operated devices dedicated to filling gaps in emergency and preparedness protocols that are user-friendly, scalable and cost-effective. The science of fluidics uses air or fluids to operate things automatically without the need for electricity or batteries. Please visit https://fluidiq.org/ to learn more.
About the Respiratory Innovation Summit
Hosted by the American Thoracic Society, the 2023 Respiratory Innovation Summit will unite the innovators, investors, clinicians and advocacy groups who are leading the charge to create more powerful new treatments for deadly and crippling diseases of the lungs and airways. This meeting historically attracts 275+ global leaders representing all facets of the respiratory industry, including representatives from startups, business development, venture capital, government, academia and clinical medicine. To learn more, visit https://conference.thoracic.org/program/ris/
Teresa Barnes
fluidIQ
+1 303-521-4080
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn