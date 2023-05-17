Submit Release
Arizona State Troopers Stop Wrong-Way Driver on State Route 51

On Thursday, May 11, 2023, at approximately 1:57 a.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers were finishing an investigation at an earlier collision scene when they observed a wrong-way driver in a white Honda Civic pass them traveling southbound in the northbound HOV lane of State Route 51 near Shea Boulevard.

Two troopers immediately jumped in their patrol vehicles and reported the incident to dispatchers as they looped back on State Route 51 to get ahead of and intercept the wrong-way driver.

Both troopers intentionally collided with the wrong-way vehicle just north of Glendale Avenue, bringing it to a stop and effectively ending the threat to other motorists.

The troopers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated and released from a local hospital.

The 81-year-old female wrong way driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Troopers determined the driver was confused and impairment was not a factor.

 

