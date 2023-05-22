FROGED Co-Founder and CEO Emily G.-Cebrián Lomban to Speak at SaaStock USA

Emily G.-Cebrián, CEO and Co-founder of FROGED the award-winning Product Success platform SaaStock 2023 USA

Emily G.-Cebrián Lomban, CEO and Co-founder of FROGED, the award-winning Product Success platform, and Forbes Spain’s Top 100 Creatives will be joining as a distinguished speaker at SaaStock Austin 2023, the world’s most impactful conference for SaaS founders on the journey to $10M+ ARR and beyond.

SaaStock is launching its first Austin-based SaaS conference for a three-day event running May 31-June 2, 2023. Emily is one of 60+ speakers who have been carefully hand-picked by SaaStock because they’re proven to be world-class leaders, trendsetters, and disruptors in SaaS.

“Technology should make our interactions even more human. If technology does not give you superpowers, it is not fulfilling its duty.” said Emily as she prepares to speak at the event.

She will be discussing two separate topics accompanied by workshops and presentations. The first discussion is titled “How the Evolution of Customer Success Leads to Capital Efficiency”, where Emily will dive into not only choosing the right tech stack to improve the right metrics but also, how to capitalize on those same tools to scale different use cases and metrics across business sites and platforms.

The second discussion will delve into the top five ways to turn customer support strategy into a revenue stream. Both are highly informative discussions that focus on customer success and product-led growth strategies, which can lead to greater capital efficiency.

Emily is a highly sought-after international speaker most recently at IESE, TechCrunch Disrupt, and ICEX, and was recently named one of the top 100 Creatives in Spain by Forbes. She has an extensive background in business development in the software, energy, and industrial sectors. She has launched and expanded businesses in Brazil, Malaysia, France, and Spain developing and managing multinational and multidisciplinary teams. She has co-founded FROGED, a Product Success platform built by SaaS for SaaS, designed to help businesses increase conversion rates and prevent churn.

For more information about the conference, please visit https://www.saastock.com/saastock-usa/speakers/

About FROGED

FROGED is a female-owned and Spanish Product Success Platform that allows brands access to their entire customer lifecycle: Onboarding, Engagement, and Proactive Customer Support. By connecting the dots within the customer lifecycle, brands can personalize the customer experience at every touch point increasing their overall MRR and retention. To learn more about FROGED’s Product Success Platform and its latest features and benefits visit http://www.froged.com or contact Sonia Awan, PR for FROGED at soniaawanpr@gmail.com

