PRESS RELEASE: Sales Tax Holidays for Water-Efficient and ENERGY STAR® Products Set for May 27-29

TEXAS, May 17 - May 17, 2023 Sales Tax Holidays for Water-Efficient and ENERGY STAR® Products Set for May 27-29 (AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding families and businesses that they can save on the purchase of certain water- and energy-efficient products during the state’s Water-Efficient Products and ENERGY STAR® sales tax holidays. The holidays, created by the Texas Legislature, both take place Saturday, May 27, through Monday, May 29. The Texas Comptroller's office estimates shoppers will save $14.3 million in state and local sales tax. "Older, inefficient appliances and outdated water systems can put a tremendous strain on our power grids and water supplies,” Hegar said. “By taking advantage of these sales tax holidays, Texans can make upgrades that will help alleviate those pressures and lower their utility bills — while saving money on state and local sales taxes.” This is the eighth year for the Water-Efficient Products Sales Tax Holiday. Products displaying a WaterSense® label or logo can be purchased tax free for personal or business use. These include showerheads, bathroom sink faucets and accessories, toilets, urinals and landscape irrigation controls. The sales tax holiday also applies to lawn and garden products that help conserve water outdoors. Items qualifying for the exemption include soaker or drip-irrigation hoses; moisture controls for sprinkler or irrigation systems; mulch; and plants, trees and grasses. These items can be purchased tax free for residential use only. There’s no limit to the number of water-efficient or water-conserving products you can purchase tax free. For more information on the Water-Efficient Products Sales Tax Holiday, visit the Comptroller’s website. During the ENERGY STAR Sales Tax Holiday, certain energy-efficient products displaying the ENERGY STAR logo can be purchased tax free, including air conditioners priced at $6,000 or less, refrigerators priced at $2,000 or less, ceiling fans, compact fluorescent light bulbs, integral LED bulbs, dishwashers, dehumidifiers and clothes washers. Visit the Comptroller’s website for more details about the ENERGY STAR Sales Tax Holiday. Estimated annual energy and water savings for eligible products are listed below. Water Efficient Products and ENERGY STAR® Appliances vs. Conventional Appliance Type Energy Savings Water Savings Central Air Conditioners 8% Room/Window Air Conditioners 20%-50% Refrigerators 15% Freezers 10% Ceiling Fans/Light Combination Units 60% ENERGY STAR Certified Light Bulbs 90% ENERGY STAR Certified Fixtures 90% ENERGY STAR Certified Decorative Light Strings 75% Clothes Washers 33% 50% Dishwashers *10% ** Dehumidifiers 10% WaterSense Products - Showerheads 17% WaterSense Products - Toilets 20% * Costs about $35 per year to operate.

** Can save an average 2,000 gallons of water over its lifetime.

Sources: ENERGY STAR and WaterSense Products

