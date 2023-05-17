7.0 Terahertz Wand Continues to Bed a Best Selling THZ Device for USA Med Bed Distributor

A look at how the 7.0 Terahertz Wand model compares to other wands. Terahertz Wand model 7.0 picture The 7.0 Terahertz Wand continues to be a best selling THZ Device

Terahertz wands continue to be a best selling technology using quantum scaler and infrared technology. A US company continues to see the 7.0 as its best seller.

Consumers looking to buy a terahertz wand are seeing a lot of choices on models and sizes. The 70 Terahertz Wand continues to be the best selling model for a United States wand distributor USA Med Bed” — Sean Callahan

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Terahertz wands continue to make their way through the general public and the medical industry. The THZ devices include quantum scaler, quartz crystal, Terahertz frequency and FAR infrared technology. This technology is being used for a wide range of health and wellness related issues and thousands have been sold and are now being used in the United States. As these sales continue to grow so too does the models and power differences offered by manufacturers. For one USA based terahertz wand distributor the 7.0 wand model continues to be a best seller.Terahertz wands have been produced for nearly ten years with manufacturing and development being done primarily in China. As the production continues so too do improvements and upgrades. With the development of the 7.0 Terahertz Wand the size and power increased from other versions which were smaller and used less wattage. The 7.0 Terahertz Wand is about twenty percent larger and more powerful than the 6.0 Terahertz Wand. Classic Terahertz Wand models primarily includes THZ devices which were five hundred to eight hundred watts. With the 7.0 wand model the size of the wand is actually larger and is the culmination of ten years of research. This Terahertz Wand model continues to be popular because of the price and size. The wand retails at $495 dollars which is just $150 more than other wand smaller terahertz wand models which sell for $350."We are seeing a large number of our customers upgrading to the 7.0 Terahertz Wand model from the classic 6.0 Terahertz Wand size option running 750 watts. The difference in size and power for the additional cost of $150 is proving to add more value for a small price, said USA Med Bed, LLC spokesperson Sean Callahan. Other professional grade terahertz blowers can run from $1,500 to $2,000 which is a big jump in price", he said.Terahertz wands are mainly sold online and on websites however a growing number of retailers are also now carrying the devices. eBay, ETSY and other online retailers have the products and a growing number of health and wellness centers are offering these to clients. As the technology continues to makes its way into the public eye a growing number of consumers are starting to find various ways of using the device and thus increasing sales. USA Med Bed, LLC is one of the largest distributors of terahertz wands in the United States. The terahertz wands are shipped from Virginia, California and Florida to stores and customers all over the United States and Canada. For more information on the 7.0 Terahertz Wand and other wand models contact USA Med Bed, LLC at (858) 922-6862 in California or 540-327-7376 in Virginia or visit the website at https://www.terahertzwands.com #terahertzwand #terahertzwands #70wand #70terahertzwand #thzdevice #thzblower

Terahertz wand model 7.0 overview and review