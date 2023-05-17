When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

LiDestri Foods is recalling 24-ounce jars of Wegman’s Italian Classics Diavolo pasta sauce, because it may contain undeclared fish (anchovy). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to anchovy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. The Diavolo pasta sauce was sold at Wegman’s grocery stores in Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia between April 3, 2023 and May 16, 2023.

The product can be identified as a mason jar with red pasta sauce, called Diavolo. The only expiration date affected is March 31, 2025, with the code F0589:

077890222409

BEST BY 03/31/25

F0589

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered via consumer complaint that the Wegman’s Italian Classics Diavolo Pasta Sauce containing anchovies was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of anchovies. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in LiDestri Foods’ packaging processes.

Consumers who have purchased Wegmans Italian Classics Diavolo pasta sauce with a March 31, 2025 expiration date and code F0589 are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. EST, or Saturday and Sunday, from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EST