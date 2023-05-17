FEINDEF 2023: Milanion NTGS ALAKRAN Mobile Mortar System Returns Home – Combat-Proven, Time-Tested and Future-Proof
EINPresswire.com/ -- After traversing the globe on multiple field tests with various infantry and special forces units, Milanion NTGS proudly announces the homecoming of Alakran, the world's lightest mobile mortar system.
With a combat-proven track record that speaks volumes about its reliability and effectiveness in real-world scenarios, Alakran returns to its birthplace, Spain. The system is being showcased at the International Defence and Security Exhibition, FEINDEF 2023 held at IFEMA in Madrid, from 17th-19th May 2023 (Stand 8A16 in Hall 8).
Currently, in-service across several conflict zones and known for its extreme mobility, accuracy, and firepower, Alakran has withstood the test of time and undergone continuous incremental refinements and upgrades based on user feedback and lessons learnt from previous operations. As a result, it has evolved into a more mature, robust, and capable weapon system, ensuring unparalleled trust and confidence on the battlefield.
"We are excited to showcase the Alakran mobile mortar system at FEINDEF 2023," said Julio Estrella, CEO of Milanion NTGS. "It's coming home to Spain, where it was designed and manufactured, and where it will be showcased for the domestic and European markets. Alakran exemplifies the highest standards of quality and precision. Each unit is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, combining cutting-edge technology with unrivaled engineering expertise.”
Milanion NTGS has forged strong worldwide collaborations for extensive field tests that, coupled with customer feedback, have contributed to the system's continuous improvement.
The valuable insights gained have elevated Alakran's performance and solidified its relevance in contemporary military operations. These partnerships represent a testament to Milanion NTGS' commitment to cooperative innovation and Alakran's ability to seamlessly integrate with existing defence frameworks.
Alakran embodies the future of mortar technology with advanced features, including adaptability to emerging threats, seamless integration with network-centric operations, and ease of customisation, making it an indispensable asset for rapid-fire support on the battlefield.
Milanion NTGS' forward-thinking and dedication to reliability and safety has positioned the Alakran system as a catalyst for the future of defence technology, transforming traditional mortar systems into agile and responsive platforms.
About Milanion-NTGS
Milanion NTGS is a leading global technology and engineering company with a mission to provide defence forces with reliable, adaptable, and interoperable solutions, bolstering their capabilities while maintaining the highest standards of safety.
Our global presence, including R&D, engineering, manufacturing, and support facilities located in Spain, UK, and the UAE, enables us to deliver sophisticated and highly mobile fire support assets and combat-proven solutions based on a 'Shoot and Scoot' ethos, tailored to customer specifications and local requirements.
We are committed to providing exceptional customer service and support, ensuring that our customers have the best possible experience throughout the design, delivery, and post-sales support stages. We are proud to be a trusted partner in the global defence community, consistently delivering superior results and setting new industry standards.
Sat Singh
