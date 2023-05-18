Educational Value of STEM Competition
S.T.R.I.P.E competition, hosted by Zebra Robotics, is an open STEM challenge encompassing Science, Technology, Robotics, Innovation, Programming & Engineering.MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- STEM education is by its nature very nuanced, and educators in the field are always looking for new and innovative ways to disseminate the content of its topics. This takes place through hands-on activities, classroom learning, consistent practice, and not least of the bunch: competitions. What makes competitions integral to STEM education is their ability to motivate students to reach greater and greater heights in their STEM learning journey. A number of such STEM competitions exist and more arise as this deep field of the education industry grows.
Most recently, an encompassing full-day competition has arisen from Zebra Robotics to give students a unique opportunity to learn and showcase their STEM skills. S.T.R.I.P.E Competition which stands for Science, Technology, Robotics, Innovation, Programming and Engineering Competition is students’ most comprehensive chance to “Earn their STEM Stripes” as the competition’s slogan goes. What S.T.R.I.P.E brings to the table is a truly unique platform to test a variety of the potential STEM skills they may already have or may be looking to learn and gain a deeper understanding of. The competition, which takes place on Sunday, June 18th from 8am - 6pm, takes an attending student through a gauntlet of STEM challenges based on the student’s interests. The challenges are split into three categories: Robotics, Programming and Innovation; all of which follow the theme of Sustainability and the Environment. Taking place at the University of Toronto’s Mississauga Campus (UTM), the competition echoes a high-level calibre consistent with the kind of knowledge students should aim to have as they enter post-secondary education and even the industry. S.T.R.I.P.E is also backed by the long-time proponent of high-quality STEM education, and successful STEM institute Zebra Robotics. These affiliations no doubt give the competition the space and resources it needs to deliver the kind of experience students need to grow on their STEM learning journey.
Competitions allow students to test their knowledge in a collaborative, high-energy, fast-paced environment. This kind of environment tests the perceived limits of the student and shows them what they are truly capable of, and the limitations that they need to refine and breakthrough. S.T.R.I.P.E Competition is a perfect stage for students to do exactly that; it aids students in unlocking their potential and working on the possible gaps in their knowledge.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, June 18th, 2023
Time: 8 am - 6 pm
Location: University of Toronto, Mississauga Campus (UTM)
Audience: Anyone! The competition is open to all students interested in Robotics, Programming or Innovation. The theme of this year's competition will be released on May 18th, 2023.
Challenge release dates by Streams:
Robotics - On June 18th, 2023 (the day of the competition)
Programming - On June 5th, 2023
Innovation - On May 18th, 2023
Sign up here!
About Zebra
12 Locations
20,000+ Students
After-school classes and year-round camps for kids in grades 1-12
Over 25 courses in robotics, artificial intelligence, coding, electronics, and technology.
99+ regional and national coding & robotics competition awards
For information on franchising opportunities, visit zebrarobotics.com/franchise.
Lauren Schramm
Zebra Robotics
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other