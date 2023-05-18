Freedom Caucus Endorsements for 2023
The Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia Endorses Seven Candidates For 2023 Election Cycle
The Rep. Freedom Caucus of VA State PAC will identify conservative Republican candidates for Public Office and will work to get them elected. It takes good candidates to make good public policy.”WAYNESBORO, VIRGINIA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia has officially endorsed seven candidates for the 2023 primary election cycle. The Republican caucus has currently endorsed 6th Congressional District Republican Chairman, John Massoud, for Senate in District 1; delegate Chris Head for Senate in District 3, and Chris Obenshain for House of Delegates in District 41. Walter Michael for the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors, Sharon Griffin for the Augusta County School Board, Joel Hensley for Rockingham County Board of Supervisor, and Hollie Cave for Rockingham County School Board.
The Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia State PAC unanimously supports all seven endorsements made by the caucus and has financially contributed to Chris Obenshain’s campaign for the House of Delegates in District 41. Obenshain won the Republican primary for Virginia House of Delegates in his district on May 4, 2023. Chris Head will move forward as the Republican candidate for Senate in District 3 in the general election this November. District 1 will hold their primary on June 20, 2023, and contains a heavy field of GOP contenders including John Massoud. “The Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia State PAC will identify conservative Republican candidates for Public Office and will work to get them elected. It takes good candidates to make good public policy.” said Ken Adams
Each of the republican candidates selected distinctly represents the moral values and policy commitments embodied in the establishment of the Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia and its sister PAC, the Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia State PAC. All three candidates running for seats in the General Assembly describe themselves as constitutional conservatives and address many of today’s social issues with policies that include supporting parents’ and their role in education policy, limiting government and taxes, upholding pro-life policies, and protecting the second amendment.
The 2023 election is a critical election for Virginians. All lawmaking seats are up for reelection this year and the results could bring changes that greatly determine the path forward for Virginia. The Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia and the Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia State PAC are confident in their endorsements and believe these candidates will make the changes necessary in Richmond and on our local boards. Help support change in Virginia and please consider donating at https://freedomcaucusofvirginia.com/.
