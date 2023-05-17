DNREC Confirms New State Fishing Record Tautog Caught Near Indian River Inlet

James Milano of North Babylon, Long Island, N.Y., landed a state record 34-inch, 22-pound, 14.4-ounce tautog May 6 fishing east of the Indian River Inlet. /Submitted photo

Second Record of Year, Following Musky Caught Earlier

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has confirmed a new state record tautog, caught off the Indian River Inlet, as the second state record of 2023 for the Delaware Sport Fishing Tournament – after a record musky caught in January in the Brandywine River had raised the bar for freshwater anglers.

The 34-inch, 22-pound 14.4-ounce tautog was caught May 6 off a wreck east of the Inlet by James Milano of North Babylon, N.Y., while fishing on the No Limit, a charter boat captained by Jon Azato.

The record ‘tog catch was certified by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Bait & Tackle at Indian River Inlet. The new state record tautog weighed 1 pound, 6.7 ounces more than the previous state record, caught in May 2022 by Brent Wiest.

The record 43.25-inch, 22-pound, 3.2-ounce musky was caught Jan. 11 in the Brandywine River by Stephen Rutkowski of Wilmington. The record catch, landed while fishing from the bank of the Brandywine, was certified by the Division of Fish and Wildlife at Master Baiter’s Bait & Tackle in New Castle. The new state record musky was 1 lb., 11.2 oz. heavier than the previous state record, caught in 2013 by Thomas Sutton.

A list of all Delaware Sport Fishing Tournament state records can be found at de.gov/recfishing. More information on the tournament and state record fish can be found on the DNREC website and in the 2023 Delaware Fishing Guide. The guide is also available in printed form from license agents throughout the state or by calling the DNREC Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914 to request a copy.

