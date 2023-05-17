RedShift BioAnalytics Announces Acquisition of Novel Liquid Chromatography Protein Analyzer Technology
RedShiftBio acquires/rebrands the Tridex® Protein Analyzer providing easy, accurate protein titer measurement during bioprocess development and manufacturing.BOXBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RedShift BioAnalytics (RedShiftBioⓇ) today announced the acquisition of the Tridex Protein Analyzer, an advanced, fit-for-purpose liquid chromatography platform designed to provide protein titer results equivalent to traditional HPLC with a faster, easier, and more cost-effective method. Tridex, which will be re-launched as RedShiftBio’s HaLCon™ Analyzer, integrates seamlessly into any bioprocessing suite without disrupting existing workflows or equipment and requires no chromatography expertise.
“We are thrilled to add the HaLCon Analyzer to our existing Microfluidic Modulation Spectroscopy (MMS) product portfolio, providing scientists in biopharmaceutical drug development and research innovative tools that improve bioreactor efficiency and accelerate process development,” said Julien Bradley, CEO of RedShiftBio. “We are very fortunate that the rapid growth of our MMS platform and financial strength enable us to enter the bioprocessing segment and grow our business meaningfully through this acquisition.”
The measurement of antibody titer is a critical parameter for manufacturing biologics and biosimilars, and HaLCon is the first protein analyzer on the market built specifically for bioprocess monitoring. It uses a proprietary trap-and-elute technique to quantify the amount of IgG in a cell-free sample and to accurately monitor the titer in a bioreactor. This approach delivers fast and accurate results without the need for method development or specialized training. HaLCon can also be coupled with an autosampler to allow batch processing of samples with ease.
Key features and benefits of the HaLCon Analyzer include:
• LC technology correlates closely with gold-standard HPLC measurement
• Flexible manual or automated sampling
• Easy-to-use, streamlined operation requiring minimal user training
• Sample-to-answer in just five minutes
• Compact design with convenient plug-and-play consumables
For more information, please visit www.redshiftbio.com/products/halcon
About RedShift BioAnalytics
RedShiftBioⓇ is a forward-thinking technology company providing novel life science analytical platforms, reagents, software, and services to leading biopharmaceutical companies and research laboratories. The company has developed a powerful new analytical technique, Microfluidic Modulation Spectroscopy (MMS), that provides in-depth biomolecule structural information in a single automated analysis. RedShiftBio also offers the HaLCon Analyzer, a fit-for-purpose protein analyzer designed to provide easy and accurate protein titer measurements at the point of need. RedShiftBio is headquartered in Boxborough, Massachusetts.
