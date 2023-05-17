7th Heaven Chocolate: Israel's Premier Vegan Chocolate Brand Shines as New York Chocolate's Top "Up & Coming" Chocolate
7th Heaven Chocolate, Israel's premier vegan chocolate brand, has been named as the top "up-and-coming" chocolate brand by New York Chocolate.
The World Meets In New York”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Chocolate, a leading platform dedicated to showcasing exceptional chocolate brands, is thrilled to announce that 7th Heaven Chocolate has taken the spotlight as the top "Up & Coming" chocolate brand in their recent rankings. This Israeli-based vegan chocolate house has captivated the taste buds of chocolate enthusiasts around the globe with their premium and ethically crafted chocolate creations.
— New York Chocolate
With a commitment to excellence, 7th Heaven Chocolate has quickly risen to prominence by fusing high-quality ingredients, meticulous craftsmanship, and a passion for sustainability. At the heart of their operation lies a dedication to sourcing the finest cocoa beans from ethical and sustainable sources, ensuring a delectable and guilt-free indulgence.
Combining traditional techniques with modern innovation, 7th Heaven Chocolate has masterfully crafted a range of extraordinary vegan chocolate bars that are not only a delight to taste but also a feast for the eyes. Each bar is meticulously poured into molds, allowing it to set into a work of art, and then thoughtfully packaged in eco-friendly materials, further demonstrating their commitment to sustainable practices.
New York Chocolate's "Up & Coming" rankings have highlighted the outstanding flavors and artistry of 7th Heaven Chocolate. Among their exceptional creations, the Dark Chocolate Sea Salt stands out as a masterpiece, blending the richness of dark chocolate with a touch of savory sea salt. The Milk Chocolate Hazelnut offers a creamy and crunchy experience, while the Dark Chocolate Espresso combines bold dark chocolate with the subtle bitterness of espresso, creating a sophisticated treat. Their classic Milk Chocolate and the indulgent Dark Chocolate cater to a wide range of preferences, making 7th Heaven Chocolate a brand for all chocolate enthusiasts.
As an up-and-coming chocolate brand, 7th Heaven Chocolate continues to push boundaries and redefine the vegan chocolate landscape. Their commitment to quality, flavor, and ethical practices has garnered them recognition and praise from chocolate connoisseurs worldwide.
For those looking to experience the extraordinary offerings of 7th Heaven Chocolate, their delectable creations can be explored by visiting their website at www.7thheavenchocolate.com or by following them on Instagram @7thheavenchocolate. Indulge your senses and support a company dedicated to the art of sustainable and delicious chocolate-making.
About New York Chocolate:
New York Chocolate is a renowned platform dedicated to profiling exceptional chocolate brands from around the world. With a mission to restore the essence of community and joy that chocolate shops once brought, New York Chocolate seeks to elevate chocolate appreciation and connect chocolate lovers globally.
New York Chocolate Media Relations
email us here
New York Chocolate Media Relations
Visit us on social media:
Instagram