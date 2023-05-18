Resurface Labs joins Tyk’s global ecosystem with next-level security for the API economy
API-first companies can now reduce risks through world-class API monitoring, attack detection and observability with the Tyk API Gateway.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyk is delighted to add API security specialists Resurface Labs as a new partner in its technical ecosystem through a new advanced integration. This exciting new collaboration will utilize Tyk’s Full Lifecycle API Management leadership to provide unprecedented security-centric observability, so organizations worldwide can proactively protect their data and operations before, during, and after API attacks.
Resurface Labs joins a first class global roster of existing Tyk ecosystem partners, including Postman, Okta and AWS. Resurface Labs is also a previous winner of a Tyk Community Award and recently updated the Tyk Pump extension for Resurface Runtime API Security.
Tyk’s reliable, configurable, and easy to use, Open Source powered API management platform supports billions of mission-critical API calls every day. Thanks to this collaboration, users can quickly and easily add Resurface’s API security monitoring and attack detection to their Tyk deployment.
“API attacks are increasing in frequency and complexity. Our partnership with Resurface Labs takes API security and threat detection to the next level,” adds Andrew Murray, Chief Change Officer, Tyk.
This data-centric approach to API security means users can:
- Monitor production API environments for attacks and threats that have bypassed existing security measures (i.e. extend “security in depth” to include APIs)
- Extend gateway authn/authz capabilities to investigate and identify code-level access issues (e.g. broken object level access - BOLA)
- Identify coding and design issues in production APIs that were not discovered in AppSec testing environments or DevOps SAST/DAST pipelines
- Analyze, capture, and correlate API traffic data over days and weeks to identify advanced attack methods, difficult to detect with an API gateway alone.
“We are excited to be part of the growing Tyk partner ecosystem,” noted Don Leatham, EVP Alliances and Partnerships for Resurface Labs. “The seamless integration between our products enables customers to quickly enhance their API protection and significantly reduce business risk associated with API attacks, threats, and weaknesses.”
How it works
Leveraging Tyk Pump, the Resurface Runtime API Security solution captures REST and GraphQL-based API transactions (client request and server response), analyzing each for attacks, threats, and weaknesses. Users now have a powerful security lens for monitoring, detecting, and inspecting all header and payload data in each API transaction, covering a wide range of inbound attacks, and weaknesses and flaws in API responses.
Native support with Tyk Pump and Resurface is available with the v1.8 release.
Conclusion
Tyk and Resurface Labs deliver next-level API management and security for the API economy, reducing risk with world-class API monitoring, attack detection and observability. Finding API security issues has never been easier: this powerful integration is supported as standard, with no plugin required, and is available to all Tyk deployment models (SaaS, hybrid and self-managed).
To learn more about how Tyk and Resurface Labs can provide a feature-rich, fast and secure API management solution, a more detailed overview can be found here.
CONTACT
Philippe Ruttens
CMO, Tyk
phil@tyk.io
+32 478916192
MORE INFO
Technical overview - https://tyk.io/blog/tyk-and-resurface-labs-advanced-runtime-api-security/
Tyk Partners Ecosystem - https://tyk.io/partners/
Tyk Community - https://community.tyk.io/
Tyk’s API Gateway - https://tyk.io/open-source-api-gateway/
Tyk Pump (overview) - https://tyk.io/docs/tyk-pump/
Resurface Runtime API Security - https://resurface.io/
Get in touch - https://tyk.io/contact/?utm_campaign=ResurfaceLabs&utm_medium=pressrelease
About Tyk
Tyk is a full-lifecycle API management platform with open source at its core. Fast and scalable, featuring an API gateway, analytics, developer portal and dashboard, Tyk has been serving tens of thousands of businesses across the world since 2016. T-Mobile, RBS, and Bell all trust Tyk to manage billions of mission-critical API calls every day. More info on www.tyk.io
About Resurface Labs Inc.
Resurface Runtime API Security provides comprehensive API transaction capture, analysis, and monitoring to help enterprises manage their API attack surface. Mapped to OWASP API Top 10, Resurface alerts on API attacks and threats, providing unfiltered and non-redacted data for full security context. Purpose-built for API data, Resurface captures complete request and response payloads into a highly scalable and performant security data lake, which enables deep inspection, pattern understanding, and API auditing.
Philippe Ruttens
Tyk.io
+32 478 91 61 92
phil@tyk.io