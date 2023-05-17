Kitman Labs, David B. Falk College at Syracuse University Announce Wide Ranging Research Partnership

Collaboration On Projects Such as The Effects of Load Management In the NBA, Women’s Sports, and Other Areas; First Study to Be Released in Early Fall

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kitman Labs, the performance intelligence company setting a new industry standard for how elite sports organizations use data, today announced a detailed research partnership with the faculty and staff of the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics at Syracuse University. The partnership will produce detailed analysis and findings on a wide range of topics on a quarterly basis beginning in the fall of 2023.

Timely topics included in the studies will look at load management and back-to-backs on the health and performance of NBA players, as well as future studies on performance in women’s sports and other areas. The NBA-related case study findings will be the first to be released as the analysis is currently underway with initial results to be shared soon.

"We are proud to be able to work with Professor Rodney Paul and the students at Falk College on a series of critical research topics that will help better understand and amplify the work we are doing in the space with a wide number of teams, leagues and sports,” said Stephen Smith, CEO and Founder of Kitman Labs. "Our goal is to continue to dig deeper on the how and why tied to data and performance success, and having a cooperative research partner at Syracuse in this work will be invaluable in making these vital studies even more relevant, timely and actionable.”

Kitman Labs has an established track record of working with top teams and athletes across a variety of sports, including soccer, basketball, rugby, and American football. The company's technology has been used by teams in some of the world's most elite sports organizations and universities such as the NCAA, Premier League and NFL.

“Kitman Labs is doing important, innovative, and informative work in sports, and it’s an honor to have our students working on projects with them,” said Rodney Paul, Director of Syracuse University’s Sport Analytics program and a professor in the Department of Sport Management at Falk College. “From day one, they have shown a genuine interest in helping our students improve and preparing them for work in the industry. We are excited about current and future collaboration between the talented professionals at Kitman and our students.”

This partnership with Syracuse University follows other recent business strategy moves Kitman Labs has undertaken. That includes the successful close of a $52M Series C funding round led by Guggenheim Investments, a global asset investment and advisory firm with more than $259 billion in assets under management, and two strategic acquisitions of The Sports Office and Presagia Sports, both made in the last two years. The combined companies represent the industry’s largest network of elite and youth organizations (700+) and created the industry’s largest dataset of talent, performance, and medical data for all stages of the athlete lifecycle.

About Kitman Labs:

Kitman Labs is the world's leading sports science and performance analytics company. Our proprietary advanced operating systems – iP: Intelligence Platform – is used by top teams and organizations across a variety of sports to optimize athlete performance, reduce injury risk, and enhance overall health, wellness and longevity. Kitman Labs is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Dublin and Manchester.

About Syracuse University’s Sport Analytics Program:

The Sport Analytics program in the Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics at Syracuse University is a first-of-its kind program focusing on key skills to prepare students for a career using analytics in sports. The curriculum approaches sport analytics from both the player/team performance and business side of sports. Students gain skills related to high-level mathematics, coding and database work, business courses, visualization, statistical modeling, and machine learning. Students can gain experience in sport analytics by collaborating with teams on campus and through partnerships with companies such as Kitman Labs. In its brief history, Syracuse Sport Analytics majors have placed with teams across all major leagues in sports, betting and daily fantasy companies, and tech and business companies using a wide range of analytical skills.