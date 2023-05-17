Wabbi Unlocks the Secret to Enterprise Secrets Management
Wabbi : Bridging the Gap between Security & Development
Wabbi unveils new Secrets Mangement solution as part of their leading application security posture management and orchestration platform.
Good Secrets Management starts with good hygiene. Bad secrets hygiene is why so many hackers are successful at breaching networks and finding weak or unprotected servers to compromise.”BOSTON, MA, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
— Brittany Greenfield, CEO & Founder Wabbi
Today, Wabbi, a leader in Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) solutions announced the launch of their new solution to help businesses manage their secrets more securely. The need for strong Secrets Management as part of a comprehensive DevSecOps program has become more apparent in recent years as hat 75% of organizations have experienced a data leak due to poor Secrets Management witth 58% of companies identifying “source code and repositories” as a core risk area in their software supply chain (CSO Magazine).
To provide businesses with full orchestration for managing secrets as part of a secure software development lifecycle (SDLC), Wabbi has made available as part of their Continuous Security platform a new offering that automates the provisioning and revocation of certificates, tracks lifecycle management, provides irrefutable logs for security audits, and integrates with other back-end security applications for comprehensive Secrets Management automation and orchestration.
"Good Secrets Management starts with good hygiene," said Brittany Greenfield, CEO of Wabbi. “Bad secrets hygiene is why so many hackers are successful at breaching networks and finding weak or unprotected servers to compromise. This is why we designed our new Secrets Management solution to automate and track the end-to-end lifecycle of Secrets Management from the provisioning and revocation of certificates to irrefutable logs for security audits and comprehensive integration with other security tools.”
Wabbi’s Secrets Management solution alleviates the risks associated with inadequate protection of keys and secrets, promotes scalability, and ensures consistency around Secrets Management such as renewing expiring secrets in timely manager, recycling keys on reoccurring schedule, and keeping an authoritative list of what secrets an organization has with their related rules. By providing end-to-end automation and orchestration of Secrets Management, Wabbi ensures that keys and secrets are properly protected and can scale up protection as more servers and applications which rely on these secrets are deployed.
"Secrets are everywhere - from passwords for user accounts to encryption keys," said Greenfield. “This is why we developed our new Secrets Management solution to simplify the end-to-end process so enterprises keep hackers out and development flowing."
By leveraging Wabbi's Secrets Management automation and orchestration, enterprises can manage their secrets securely without sacrificing agility or speed – enabling them to stay ahead of malicious actors and reduce their risk exposure to provide peace of mind around their Secrets Management as part of their comprehensive security strategy.
You can learn more about Wabbi's new offering at https://wabbisoft.com/application-security-posture-management/.
Pricing starts at $9,600 per year with self-service options available: https://wabbisoft.com/plans-pricing/
Marcy Carl
Wabbi
+1 617-963-0186
email us here
Wabbi Secrets Management Demo