Kent M. Swig Honored by Manhattan Jewish Historical Initiative and Inducted into The Jewish Hall of Fame Class of 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent M. Swig, President of Swig Equities, was honored by the Manhattan Jewish Historical Initiative (MJHI) at the Fifth Annual Induction Ceremony of the MHHI’s Jewish Hall of Fame Class of 2023. The ceremony was held in Bryant Park in New York City on May 9, 2023, with the award presented by Howard Teich, Chair of MJHI.
“This is a great honor for me, and I am humbled to be inducted into the 2023 MJHI Hall of Fame. I would like to thank MJHI Chair Howard Teich, and Dan Biederman, President, Bryant Park Corporation and 34th Street Partnership, and the Bryant Park Staff for all their efforts in creating a successful and beautiful evening for MJHI and all the honorees,” said Kent M. Swig.
The MJHI was founded in 2010 by current leading members of the Manhattan Jewish Community in collaboration with the Manhattan Borough President and other elected officials. Its purpose is to record the history of the Manhattan Jewish Community from a populist, interactive perspective and through public forums and events.
This year’s distinguished class in addition to Kent M. Swig includes Rabbi Marc D. Angel, Hon. Richard Gottfried Harold Holzer, Patti Askwith Kenner, Dr. Richard Haass, Debra Messing, Dr. Irwin Redlener, Cheryl Fishbein, and Bill Ritter.
MJHI’s Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame was launched six years ago and recognizes individuals who were born, lived, or currently reside in Manhattan and have made an extraordinary contribution to Judaism and Jewish values during their lifetimes. MJHI Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame Committee includes Alan J. Gerson, Doran Gopsten, Josie Levine, Rita Lourie-Galena, Marvin Marcus, Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, Shulamit Puder, Howard Teich, Tina Weiss, and Lori Weissman. Sponsors of the evening included Rabbi Marc D. Angel and Patti Askwith Kenner.
A most significant milestone was reached with this year’s induction, with now 50 members in the prestigious MJHI Jewish Hall of Fame.
