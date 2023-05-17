Femtech Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with Nurx, Willow, Renovia
The Latest Released Femtech market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Femtech market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Femtech market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as PROGYNY, INC., Bonzun Health Information, Nurx, Hey Favor, Inc., Advantia Health, Hera Med Ltd, Flo Health, Willow, The Pill Club, Natural Cycles Nordic AB, Elvie, Celmatix, Future Family, Bellabeat, Glow, Renovia, Clue, Gennev, SteadySense GmbH, Bloomlife, iBreve, Sera Prognostics, Ava Science Inc., Fertility Focus
"According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Femtech market is expected to see a growth rate of 15.28% and may see a market size of USD55,100 Million by 2029, currently pegged at USD23,475 Million."
Definition:
Femtech is a service that focuses on the personal health and hygiene of women. It comprises period-tracking apps, fertility solutions, pregnancy & nursing care, reproductive system health, contraception as well as general healthcare and wellness. Growing demand for wearable devices to accurately monitor women's health conditions are key driving factors for the growth of femtech industry outlook worldwide. The market is expected to grow in the future due to the government as well as various public and private companies are rigorously investing in women health and hygiene sector.
Market Trends:
• Introduction of innovative femtech solutions
• Increasing market demand for embryo screening, egg freezing, fertility and other services
Market Drivers:
• Usage of digital technology to manage women health in developed countries
• Improving access to women care in remote areas
• Growing demand for wearable devices to accurately monitor women health conditions
Market Opportunities:
• Growing awareness regarding women health and wellness in developing countries
• Increasing burden of chronic and infectious diseases among the female population
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Femtech Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Femtech
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: PROGYNY, INC., Bonzun Health Information, Nurx, Hey Favor, Inc., Advantia Health, Hera Med Ltd, Flo Health, Willow, The Pill Club, Natural Cycles Nordic AB, Elvie, Celmatix, Future Family, Bellabeat, Glow, Renovia, Clue, Gennev, SteadySense GmbH, Bloomlife, iBreve, Sera Prognostics, Ava Science Inc., Fertility Focus
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
